The Tennessee Titans waived offensive guard Sebastian Tretola on Friday, five days after he suffered a gunshot wound in his leg/ankle area.
The team also officially announced the addition of linebacker Erik Walden to take Tretola's roster spot.
Tretola, a Titans' 2016 sixth-round draft pick who played in one game last season, was released from the hospital Sunday with what the team called "a minor injury." He was waived with a non-football injury designation Friday.
Tretola and Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe were also accused of assaulting a man outside a Nashville bar in April. Neither player has been charged and the case is being investigated as a civil matter.
The Titans also signed rookie offensive lineman Jake Simonich and released linebacker Johnny Ragin.
Rookies and veterans reported to training camp Friday. Practice begins Saturday.