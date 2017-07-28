TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy fired off a series of tweets earlier this week about feeling underappreciated. He elaborated on those tweets Friday, although he wouldn't say who they were directed at.

"Well, yeah, sometimes, you've just got to say what you've got to say," McCoy said. "Whatever you all think it means, that's what it means. I'm gonna let you decide what it means and write whatever you want."

On Monday, the five-time Pro Bowler tweeted, "They won't appreciate you until you're gone. Soon enough, though. Then we'll see. No more being quiet. I'm done holding my tongue. Believe that!! You try and try with people but they don't get it. They push you and push you until you cross that line. Well line crossed!!"

The third-overall pick in the 2010 draft, McCoy was criticized heavily by fans and the media his first two years in the league. He suffered not one, but two torn biceps injuries, both sending him to injured reserve, and he had just 4.0 sacks. But even as his career took off and he recorded 33.5 sacks in four years, McCoy is still hearing it. He's heard everything from not getting double-digit sacks and about being "too nice."

"Since I'd been drafted [by] Tampa, I've been receiving criticism," McCoy said. "You've got [Pro Football Hall of Famers] Lee Roy Selmon and Warren Sapp and now it's me and I'm supposed to be the next coming of whatever. If you don't live up to whatever everybody expects you to be, then you're gonna get criticism."

"But it's not just me -- that's Jameis [Winston], that's Doug [Martin], that's Mike [Evans], that's D-Jax [DeSean Jackson], that's O.J. [Howard] now -- it's whoever," McCoy said. "Everybody wants you to be a certain way and if you're not what they think you should be, then that's not enough. But as long as everybody that's in this building cares about each other and is enough to each other, that's all that matters."

When McCoy was asked who the tweets were directed at, he said, "When you read that, that's who you think it was directed to."

He was specifically asked if it was former Bucs teammate and current FOX analyst, Ronde Barber, who told the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday that McCoy didn't have the personality to lead the defense and that the Bucs' defense didn't have one of those scary, intimidator-type players.

"I love Gerald (McCoy), but for a defensive tackle to drive a team, he has to have a huge personality. I mean the personality of (Warren) Sapp or a John Randle," said Barber, who did praise Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander, along with Winston.

To that, McCoy responded with, "If you think it was directed to Ronde, but I never said that."

Head coach Dirk Koetter chimed in, stating that he does believe McCoy is respected, not just within the organization, where he's been voted as a team captain several times, but around the league.

"The players vote on the Pro Bowl," Koetter said. "And I think he was voted five times in a row. Gerald is a heck of a football player and sometimes, there's the inevitable comparisons to Warren Sapp. Any player that's compared to someone else -- I mean, they're not him. He's a different player and he's a really good football player."