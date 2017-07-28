TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jacquies Smith suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, which is why he is beginning camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.

"He's going to have a little procedure done here this afternoon on his knee," Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said Friday. "He's going to be out here for a few weeks, but we hope to get him back at some point."

Smith, 27, suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 last year, underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the 2016 season as well as the offseason program.

Smith, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri, has been one of the Bucs' most productive pass rushers in recent years, recording 13.5 sacks in 27 games between 2014 and 2015.