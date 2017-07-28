CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert and rookie wide receiver John Ross have been medically cleared to participate in training camp and will not start on the physically able to perform list.

Eifert, who has been rehabbing from offseason back surgery, said he will not be limited in any capacity to start camp, and feels that he is back at 100 percent.

"I'm jumping in. I'm ready to go, excited to go. It's been a while so I'm looking forward to it," Eifert said. "I feel like myself and I'm excited to get back out there."

Ross, who had labrum surgery following the NFL combine, will be eased into practice and will be limited to start camp. Ross was a spectator during minicamp.

"It won't be too long," Ross said. "I'm getting stronger every day."

Eifert said this is the healthiest he has felt since the 2015 offseason. He missed all of last year's training camp due to an ankle injury sustained in the Pro Bowl that season. The ankle and back contributed to a total of eight missed games last year.

Eifert said he started to feel he was back at 100 percent around two months ago, although he spent OTAs on the rehab field.

Eifert was one of the NFL's best red zone threat in 2015 when he finished with 13 touchdowns. Ross, a first-round pick out of Washington, set an NFL record at the combine when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds.