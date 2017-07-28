Raven coach John Harbaugh said there's still a possibility of the Ravens signing another quarterback. (0:20)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens indicated there's still a chance that the team could sign Colin Kaepernick, and part of that decision depends on the status of quarterback Joe Flacco, who is sidelined with a back injury.

"It has to do with our need," coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "Joe is day to day. Do we really need to make that move or not? That's the decision that really has to be made. I think there are a lot of layers to it, just from a football standpoint."

At this point, the Ravens expect Flacco only to miss one week with what the quarterback described as back stiffness and not a bulging disc. This is why Baltimore signed arena league quarterback David Olson on Friday to help with reps short-term, a move Harbaugh said doesn't preclude the team from bringing in Kaepernick.

In his first media session since injuring his back, Flacco was asked whether he is in jeopardy of missing any time in the regular season, which begins Sept. 10 in Cincinnati.

"I'm not even thinking about it," Flacco said. "You have to take it day by day at this point."

Flacco doesn't believe this will be an injury that lingers.

"I think the big part of it is making sure I rest right now and don't push it to the extra point and make it something that I will be doing all season," Flacco said. "If I take the rest now, it will be gone and I won't have to deal with it the rest of the season."

Flacco, though, wouldn't give a timetable on his return.

"It's a waiting game," Flacco said. "We're being conservative and cautious. It's one of those things where you have to be patient."

If Flacco's absence becomes an extended one, that likely increases the chances of Baltimore signing Kaepernick.

"There's a reason why Colin is not signed yet," Harbaugh said. "All of those things are considerations and factors. There's also a football factor. We have Ryan Mallett and Joe Flacco. We like Ryan Mallett as the backup quarterback and he fits the offense. You just got to figure all that stuff out and see what's best for your team."

Harbaugh reiterated that he believes Kaepernick is a very good football player.

"His body of work speaks for itself," Harbaugh said. "From what I understand, he tells me he's in first-rate shape and he's been throwing. We'll see how it plays out."