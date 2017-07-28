Coley Harvey reports the latest for when the Falcons and Devonta Freeman could reach a contract extension. (1:16)

ATLANTA -- Two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman vows to remain patient about his contract situation as his agent and the Falcons continue negotiations.

Freeman, a 2014 fourth-round draft pick out of Florida State, is scheduled to make around $1.8 million in the final year of his rookie contract. Ten running backs are set to average more than $5 million per year over the next three seasons, led by Buffalo's LeSean McCoy at $10.525 million. And Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell is scheduled to make $12.12 million this season under the one-year franchise tag after not reaching a long-term deal with the Steelers.

Asked what would be a fair deal, Freeman told ESPN, "To me, a fair deal is whatever it takes to become a Falcon forever."

The Falcons have $8,663,895 in cap space, according to the latest NFLPA figures.

Freeman said from the beginning that he would not hold out for a new contract. After the second day of training camp Friday, he had an extended discussion with Arthur Blank then embraced the team owner.

"He just was like he's going to take care of me and stuff like that," Freeman said. "He was like, 'It's a process. The whole thing is a process. Take it one day at a time.'"

Freeman said he appreciates Blank's support.

"I've been talking to Arthur Blank -- I call him A.B. -- I've been talking to him about the whole contract situation," Freeman said. "That's my guy. We text. We talk. That's why I try to tell the media we have an understanding. As long as we have an understanding, everything is going to be all right and everything is going to take care of itself."

Running back Devonta Freeman is in no rush to settle his contract negotiations with the Falcons as training camp begins. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Freeman's agent, Kristin Campbell, was in the Atlanta area earlier this week but left without a contract agreement. General manager Thomas Dimitroff said Freeman's contract was "100 percent" the focus this week going into training camp without putting a timetable on getting a deal done.

Freeman said being on the football field is his "happy place" and allows him to eliminate all the clutter related to contract talks.

"I get to compete with my brothers, my coaches, just to get better every day," Freeman said.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he has discussed the contract situation with Freeman, as the team turns its focus to making another Super Bowl run.

"I didn't have to, but I definitely did," Quinn said. "The reason I'm saying that one is he's not somebody that got sideways, so it wasn't like I had to. But for most of the guys who are in that contract time to have discussions with, I definitely talk through. And I want to have open line of communication with them.

"If there's something that's jamming them up or something that I can assist with, that's my responsibility too, because their connection with the team and the staff and the coaches, that's an important one. So I want to make sure we're always keeping our lines clear."

Freeman explained what type of update he has received from Campbell on where things stand.

"She's enjoying the process. We all, as a whole, are enjoying the process," Freeman said. "It's an exciting moment. There's no need to have my head down because I'm happy. I'm still here in Atlanta. I'm on contract, so I'm still happy regardless of what."

Freeman is an integral part of the Falcons' high-powered offense alongside reigning MVP Matt Ryan and All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. Freeman has accumulated 3,180 yards from scrimmage and 27 touchdowns over the past two seasons.