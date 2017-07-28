OXNARD, California - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Damontre Moore has been suspended for the first two regular-season games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The penalty was levied for a driving while under the influence charge last December in Seattle while he was with the Seattle Seahawks. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

Per the policy rules, Moore can practice in training camp and play in the preseason games. He will be able to rejoin the Cowboys on Sept. 18 after their Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. Cowboys defensive end Damontre Moore will miss the first two games of the 2017 season after being suspended due to driving while under the influence charge last December. George Walker/Icon Sportswire

Moore is the third Cowboys defensive end to be suspended. Randy Gregory has been suspended for the season for multiple violations of the substance-abuse policy. David Irving will miss the first four games because of violating the PED policy.

Cornerback Nolan Carroll and linebacker Damien Wilson could also face suspension from the league for their offseason arrests.

Then there is Ezekiel Elliott, who has been investigated for roughly a year for an alleged domestic violence charge by an ex-girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities did not bring charges against Elliott, but he could be subject to penalty under the personal conduct policy. Speaking on Sirius SM Radio Thursday, Jerry Jones said he believed a decision is "imminent, regarding Elliott's status.

Moore worked out for the Cowboys last summer in Oxnard, but the team opted not to sign him.

"I don't want to get into the details, but we had some people in our building visit from him and talk to him about getting on a program," coach Jason Garrett said Thursday. There was some stuff that we felt like he improved upon greatly. And we felt comfortable enough to sign him under our conditions. We're excited that we have so far and again, we'll evaluate him day by day.

Moore, who signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys as a free agent, had a productive offseason and is having a good start to camp.

"His approach has been outstanding. He's someone we liked a lot coming out of school," coach Jason Garrett said. "Obviously went to the Giants and did a lot of good things for them as a pass rusher and also as a special teams player.

"Then he was going through some rough patches and, if you remember, we worked him out here last year and weren't quite ready to sign him at that point. But he's done a lot of work on really just kind of getting himself in order over the last 12 months and we're glad we brought him back in the spring because he's handled the work well. Hopefully day by day he continues to grow as a person and as a player."