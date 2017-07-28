CINCINNATI -- Bengals running back Giovani Bernard was back at practice for the start of training camp on Friday, a little more than eight months after tearing his left ACL.

Bernard stayed in Cincinnati almost the entire offseason so he could rehab with Bengals trainer Nick Cosgray. He said he gave himself only two weeks to visit his hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.

"And the only reason, I was like 'Nick, I really just want to be able to get a different type of training, get used to the humidity so I'm ready for camp,'" Bernard said. "He gave me two weeks down there, and obviously I worked my butt off down there as well."

Bernard led the group huddle before practice, likely as a nod to the work he put in to get back on the field.

"Probably didn't seem like that much of a thing, but for me to be able to come back and do that meant the world to me," Bernard said.

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard has had ACL surgeries on both his knees. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Even just one week ago, the Bengals were still considering easing Bernard back into practice until they could see how he looked on his reconstructed knee. But Bernard's rehab was going so well, there weren't any limitations by the time he was medically cleared this week.

"You always have to pump the breaks a little bit with Gio. He's one of the most competitive, fierce people on this team," Bengals running back coach Kyle Caskey told reporters. "He doesn't want to lose out to anybody. He know what his role is, but he also knows that he can be a major playmaker in this league and he wants to be that."

Bernard was making his usual cuts during team drills and showing off his speed down the sidelines. He admitted he felt so confident he might have even pushed it more than normal just to see how the knee responded.

"I think on one of the plays, I maybe made too many cuts," he said. "One of those things I wanted to do it to see how it felt. Trust me, I've made so many jump cuts this entire rehab process, I have done so many different crazy things. I knew I was prepared for this the entire time and I know I'm ready for the season to start. "

This is Bernard's second torn ACL. He tore his right ACL as a freshman at North Carolina prior to the 2010 season, but recovered for spring practice.

"When people say 'Oh, you came back so quick,' I just always tell them I'm Haitian and we're just born different, we just have different DNA than everybody else. We just have a different blood type. I don't know. It's something I joke around with. We just come back from injuries like it's nothing. Like a wolverine kind of thing, I don't know."

He added with a smile: "I've got two bionic knees now. Now they're even."

Bernard is the Bengals' best pass-blocking running back and one of their more versatile players. In 10 games last season he rushed for 337 yards and two touchdowns and caught 39 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown.