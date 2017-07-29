OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- They've competed against each other in a Super Bowl. They were in a nationally televised McDonald's commercial together.

Now, could Joe Flacco and Colin Kaepernick become teammates? Flacco likes the idea of Kaepernick joining the Baltimore Ravens.

"I would like to see Colin get back in [the NFL], and at some point, maybe get another shot [to be a starter]," said Flacco, who hasn't spoken to Kaepernick. "I wouldn't like that to be here. I do not want him to get another shot [to be a starter] here, but yes, he can come here and have some fun. I think it would be a good spot for him."

Baltimore would be a comfort zone for Kaepernick. John Harbaugh has repeatedly voiced his support of Kaepernick, and Ravens assistant Greg Roman was Kaepernick's offensive coordinator in San Francisco for four seasons (2011-14).

Whether Kaepernick ends up in Baltimore depends on the quarterback's desire to play in the NFL again and the Ravens' need. Flacco is expected to miss a week with his back injury, but the Ravens would probably add a more experienced passer if Flacco is sidelined longer.

Following Flacco's injury, the team signed quarterback David Olson on Friday. Olson played for Harbaugh's brother, Jim, at Stanford, where he was beat out by Andrew Luck for the starting job. He transferred to Clemson for his final season and most recently played for the Kansas City Phantoms of the Champions Indoor Football league.

Kaepernick is considered the best available quarterback remaining in free agency. His touchdown-to-interception ratio (72 touchdowns, 30 interceptions) since 2011 ranks ninth-best in the NFL. His 2,300 rushing yards over the last six seasons are the third-most by a quarterback (behind Cam Newton and Russell Wilson).

Flacco, who is entering his 10th season as the Ravens' starter, wouldn't feel threatened in terms of job security if the Ravens signed Kaepernick.

"I think at this point, I am really open to anything," Flacco said. "You can do whatever you want at this position, because I feel like I am the quarterback, and it does not really matter."