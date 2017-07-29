FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets will make history Saturday in their first training camp practice, as it marks the coaching debut of Collette Smith -- the franchise's first female coach.

Smith, 44, is a coaching intern for the summer and will assist defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.

She grew up a Jets fan in Queens, New York, and played for three seasons with the New York Sharks of the Independent Women's Football League. A knee injury ended her career and she decided to pursue coaching. She observed a few Jets practices last year and got a chance to meet coach Todd Bowles.

Smith becomes the third woman to coach in the NFL.

In 2015, Jen Welter was a summer coaching intern for the Arizona Cardinals, coached by Bruce Arians, Bowles' mentor. Kathryn Smith spent the entire 2016 season with the Buffalo Bills as a quality-control coach.