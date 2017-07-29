FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones cleared up the story behind the $150,000 earring he lost in Georgia's Lake Lanier after tumbling off a Jet Ski.

Jones addressed the media Saturday, following the third day of training camp. An initial television report said Jones hired a dive team to find the earring.

"I didn't hire anyone like a dive team," Jones said. "I did not do that. It was insured. I was fine. I didn't get thrown off anything. I jumped off the Jet Ski. So, let's clear it up."

Jones gave no indication of his earring being recovered. One of the divers at the scene, Richard Pickering, told WXIA-TV in Atlanta that the earring is "down in the crevasses and nooks and crannies. It's impossible -- absolutely impossible."

Jones initially told the television station that "as long as I'm good, it's materialistic stuff. You can always get that kind of stuff back."

Jones was asked Saturday if his teammates has teased him about the mishap.

"They didn't give me a hard time," Jones said. "We were in camp. We were really just happy to see each other (from) the long break. Just getting back and greeting each other. ... We didn't really make a big deal out of it because it's not a big deal."

Jones, who underwent surgery on his left foot in March, has been limited at the start of training camp. He was in full pads Saturday but has yet to participate in full-team drills.

"My foot's great," Jones said. "We're just being smart. I still get my conditioning in. I run routes. I do things. I'm in and out of the huddle. I'm in the scheme. ... I'll probably do a little more tomorrow."