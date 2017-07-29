EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.-- Odell Beckham Jr. has stated his desire to be the highest-paid player in the league. He may have some New York Giants teammates who think he's worth that kind of contract.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall and cornerback Janoris Jenkins both said they thought that Beckham was the best player in the league.

"So Odell obviously is the best player in the NFL," Marshall said. "He's going to get a lot of attention, on and off the field. As a teammate, you got to be there to support him and you have to be able to deal with that as well because he's a super ... he's not even a superstar, he's a rock star. It's something that the NFL has never seen before. This guy's a global icon already at the age of what, 24, 25?"

Marshall made the assessment after watching Beckham do serious damage at practice. During the Giants' first play of 11-on-11 drills this summer, Beckham scored a 50-yard touchdown. He had an impressive diving catch and another long play moments later.

Beckham, 24, had 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He's made the Pro Bowl each of his first three professional seasons.

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

He's among the game's biggest stars, and soon enough he's going to be paid accordingly.

"He deserves to get paid, we're going to pay him, it's just a question of when we enter into the contract, and I don't have a time table on it right now," said Giants owner John Mara, who didn't envision Beckham besting top quarterback money. "I just don't think there's any need to rush into it. He's going to end up getting paid at some point."

Marshall works alongside Beckham. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins works opposite him at practice. Jenkins gets a first-hand look at the ability Beckham brings to the table.

Jenkins, who joined the Giants last year after four seasons with the Rams, is equally impressed.

"In my opinion he is [the best player in the league]," Jenkins said. "He works hard. He comes out and competes. He makes all kinds of plays and sometimes you just have to be rewarded."

Beckham is playing in the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Giants already picked up the fifth-year option in his contract for next season. Beckham is scheduled to make $1.8 million from football this season.

He's scheduled to make over $10 million in off-the-field endorsements this year, including $5.8 million from a newly-signed Nike deal.

Beckham's teammates are intent on being hands-off with his financial business.

"I don't get involved in other people's contracts," quarterback Eli Manning said. "So whenever that comes up, I hope he gets a good one."

Jenkins said that Beckham's UNINTERRUPTED video which stated his desire to be the highest-paid receiver - and player - in the NFL isn't a common topic of conversation in the locker room.

"To be honest, in the locker room we don't have those kind of problems. We just focus on football, Odell staying focused, keeping his head. He understands when his time comes, whether it is now or later, he's going to get paid the way he's supposed to get paid," Jenkins said. "We don't even talk about money. We're talking about getting better, trying to win a championship."

The Giants finished 11-5 last season and reached the postseason for the first time in the last five years, with Beckham leading the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns.