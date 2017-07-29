Saturday's best at NFL training camps: OBJ puts on a show

Odell Beckham Jr. scored a 50-yard touchdown on the Giants' very first play of 11-on-11 drills this summer, while his teammates touted him as the league's best overall player. Julio Jones cleared up the story behind the $150,000 earring he lost in a Georgia lake. And the Jets kicked off the first day of their quarterback battle.
NFL Nation reporters recap Saturday with what need to know from training camps across the league:
New York Giants
Play of the day: On the first play of 11-on-11 team drills this summer, Odell Beckham Jr. beautifully faked a corner route and ran a deep post down the middle of the field. Quarterback Eli Manning found him open for a 50-yard touchdown, much to the delight of the crowd.
When asked if he thinks Odell Beckham is the best player in the NFL, cornerback Janoris Jenkins said: "In my opinion, he is." Jenkins also added they don't talk about Beckham's potential contract in locker room.
Overheard: WR Brandon Marshall on S Landon Collins
"I really haven't seen anyone lead that way since Brian Dawkins. For him to be so young I thought it was even more impressive. He's a stud. You don't get better than that at that position."
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons WR Julio Jones clears up the story behind the 150k earring he lost in the lake. He has insurance and didn't hire a search team.
Chicago Bears
Rookie watch: QB Mitchell Trubisky fired a couple of nice completions, but he also fumbled three snaps from under center in one team drill. Tight end Adam Shaheen caught a few passes in traffic. Running back Tarik Cohen dropped one in the flat.
Overheard on Saturday: "He's a great leader for us. We're happy to work with him and watch him lead us down the field. He's been a great guy in the huddle. We're looking forward to the season with him." -- Bears WR Cameron Meredith on starting QB Mike Glennon.
New York Jets
And on the first day of the Jets' QB competition ... no one stood out. Josh McCown (9-for-12, 22 rep) worked exclusively with the starters and threw a bad interception. Christian Hackenberg (4-for-9, 14 reps) didn't have any turnovers, but he missed a couple of throws he should've made. Bryce Petty (6-for-9, 12 reps) was picked off on a deflected pass. Chances are, they will rotate early in camp, as the Jets try to figure this out.
The early stages of the Jets' QB competition: Josh McCown (15) vs Bryce Petty (9) vs Christian Hackenberg (5). McCown is the favorite, but Hackenberg will get every chance to win the job.
Philadelphia Eagles
For the second straight day, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is wearing a blonde wig under his helmet during warmups.
"It's such a serious game, and sometimes you lose the human aspect of it, so you come out here and realize these are some of your best friends, and let's have a little fun while we're playing," he told reporters.
Green Bay Packers
Best play of Packers' camp, Day 3: Quinten Rollins has put himself squarely in the competition for one of the top-three cornerback jobs and perhaps has an early lead on Damarious Randall for the nickel spot thanks to plays like the diving interception he made in the end zone on Saturday. He picked off a Rodgers' pass that was intended for Randall Cobb, who broke to the outside while Rodgers threw inside.
David Bakhtiari said the WWE-style championship bet he brought to practice goes to the daily winner of the run-blocking drills between the offense and defense in Packers camp. The left tackle said he got the idea for it this offseason.
Dallas Cowboys
With the announcement of Damontre Moore's suspension Friday, adding to the issues that have surrounded the Cowboys, linebacker Sean Lee offered up a passionate defense of Jerry Jones and a message to his teammates. "At some point guys have to understand that we've got to do things the right way on and off the field," Lee said. "We have the most gracious, loyal owner in sports and he gives us an opportunity to work hard, change, but if you don't do that guys are going to be out of here. We've got to find a way to step up, do things right off the field because we have this opportunity. Every decision I make I keep my teammates in mind. I keep this organization in mind. And I keep the fact that we have this unbelievable tradition and this opportunity to play. As leaders we have to teach some of these guys a better way that they have this opportunity and they have to respond."
San Francisco 49ers
49ers rookie DL Solomon Thomas made his practice debut Saturday. He worked at both big end and three technique defensive tackle with the second unit and had a pass deflection during team drills.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Takeaway No. 1 from Saturday at Bucs camp: Everyone's high on second-year pass-rusher Noah Spence. Gerald McCoy said he's "set for a breakout year." GM Jason Licht called him a "psychotic player." There's some concern that he got too lean this offseason and needs to add weight before September, but his teammates love the way he plays. Robert Ayers said he's helping Spence channel and control his anger and temper on the field, but he likes that aspect of him because it reminds him of himself. McCoy said of Ayers and Spence, "Those are a couple of angry dudes."
Jameis Winston visits with quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian and two of his daughters after practice. Winston had a special message for the birthday girl.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers strong safety Mike Adams says "stop looking at the bio" when wondering how he at 36 and end Julius Peppers at 37 still can play at a high level.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers LB Ryan Shazier will continue to go shirtless in pregame warmups this year. Even minus-20 degrees? "Well, I guess I'm wearing my shirt off."
Steelers defensive backs start practice with a handshake line, which turns into a celebration dance line.
Baltimore Ravens
Keep an eye on: Tim Williams. The rookie third-round pick showed his explosion off the ball in pass-rush drills. He beat both of the Ravens' starting tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst as well as backup Stephane Nembot. Williams' inside move to get past Stanley was really impressive.
Houston Texans
Bill O'Brien said he has been pleased with DeAndre Hopkins' training camp so far.
"He's a dynamic player," O'Brien said. "He can make great catches. He's got incredible hands. He can jump. He knows our system, we can move him around a lot."
Washington Redskins
Overheard at camp: A lot of talking, thanks to being in pads for the first time. Corner Josh Norman ended one series with a hard pop on running back Samaje Perine, prompting D.J. Swearinger to shout, "Hey! That's what you wanted!" After a successful pass play, tight end Niles Paul yelled out to the D, "Why y'all so quiet!" And quarterback Kirk Cousins chimed in, "What he said!"