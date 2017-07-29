Saturday's best at NFL training camps: OBJ puts on a show

With the announcement of Damontre Moore's suspension Friday, adding to the issues that have surrounded the Cowboys, linebacker Sean Lee offered up a passionate defense of Jerry Jones and a message to his teammates. "At some point guys have to understand that we've got to do things the right way on and off the field," Lee said. "We have the most gracious, loyal owner in sports and he gives us an opportunity to work hard, change, but if you don't do that guys are going to be out of here. We've got to find a way to step up, do things right off the field because we have this opportunity. Every decision I make I keep my teammates in mind. I keep this organization in mind. And I keep the fact that we have this unbelievable tradition and this opportunity to play. As leaders we have to teach some of these guys a better way that they have this opportunity and they have to respond."

Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer