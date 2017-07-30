OXNARD, California -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said running back Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL officials in New York "within the last month," as the investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident comes to a close.

Speaking Thursday on SiriusXM Radio, Jones said a decision on whether Elliott would be suspended or not was "imminent."

"They have had their hearing and they have had all of the responses," Jones said. "Everything is in place to make a decision."

Jones would not disclose whether commissioner Roger Goodell was part of the hearing.

"I don't want to get as to who was there, but it was certainly represented by key league officials as well as Zeke's representatives as well as Zeke," Jones said.

At the starting of training camp, Jones said he had seen everything that needed to be seen about the case and "there is nothing to do with domestic violence." He even said it was not a "he said-she said" issue. Jones has been careful as to not predict whether Elliott would be disciplined by the NFL.

Elliott has not met with the media since training camp began.

Jones did not have an idea as to when the league would make an announcement. Next week he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is possible the league could wait until after the induction to make the announcement so as not to take away from the owner's celebration.

The Cowboys have seen four players suspended already this year. Randy Gregory is missing the season after multiple violations of the substance abuse policy. David Irving will miss the first four games of the season after violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, and Damontre Moore will miss the first two games because of a substance abuse policy violation.

The Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's office did not pursue charges against Elliott because of inconsistent evidence, but under the NFL's personal conduct policy a player does not have to be found guilty of a crime to receive a penalty from the league.