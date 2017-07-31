To figure out what's likely to happen in 2017, we have to take a step back and look at what really went down in 2016. There are several underlying metrics that have historically been effective in projecting whether teams are likely to improve or decline in the upcoming season. The games aren't played on paper, but the paper can tell us a lot before the games even begin.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Before last season, we took a look at those predictive measures and found that the Chargers, Cowboys, Giants and Titans were likely to improve, while the Broncos and Panthers were probably going to decline. This year, we'll take a deeper look at the individual teams that are likely to see their fortunes shift in 2017 and use the numbers to explain why.

Let's begin with the five teams most likely to decline in 2017, sorted by the gap between their win total and their Pythagorean expectation from a year ago. You can find a primer on many of those stats here. I'll get into why the team is likely to decline, and then, at the end, address the most obvious comebacks as to why each team might defy the metrics.

First, let's get to a team the stats didn't see coming in 2016 ...

Point differential: +31

Pythagorean expectation: 8.7 wins

Record in games decided by seven points or fewer: 8-1 (.889)

Strength of schedule: 0.526 (Fourth-hardest in NFL)

To put what the Raiders did last season in context, that gap of 3.3 wins between their actual win total and their expected win total is the fourth-largest since 1989. Of the 10 teams with the largest gaps between their actual win total and their Pythagorean win total between 1989 and 2015, seven declined, with three maintaining their previous record. The average drop was 3.4 wins:

Year Team Record Expected

wins Diff Next Year's

Record Win Diff 1992 Colts 9-7 5.0 4.0 4-12 -5 2012 Colts 11-5 7.2 3.8 11-5 0 2004 Steelers 15-1 11.5 3.5 11-5 -4 2009 Colts 14-2 10.8 3.2 10-6 -4 1999 Titans 13-3 9.8 3.2 13-3 0 2011 Packers 15-1 11.9 3.1 11-5 -4 2011 Chiefs 7-9 4.0 3.0 2-14 -5 1989 Steelers 9-7 6.1 2.9 9-7 0 2004 Falcons 11-5 8.1 2.9 8-8 -3 2015 Panthers 15-1 12.1 2.9 6-10 -9 Average 11.9 8.6 3.3 8.5 -3.4

Most of the decline for those teams came in close games. During the season in which they seemingly defied math, those 10 teams were a combined 60-12 (.833) in games decided by one touchdown or less. The following season, they didn't just regress toward the mean; they regressed precisely to the mean, going a combined 31-31 (.500) in close games. Their fall-off in the games that weren't close wasn't anywhere near as significant, as they dropped from a .671 win percentage to a .551 clip.

The Raiders, not coincidentally, were one of the best teams in close games in recent memory. Jack Del Rio's team went 8-1 in games decided by seven points or fewer. You won't be surprised to hear me say that teams with that sort of record also struggle to keep it up. The Raiders have one of the 25 best records in one-score games from 1989 on. During their standout seasons, those other 24 teams were a combined 131-6-1 (.953) in one-score games. The following year, those same teams -- stocked with quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Steve Young -- went a combined 87-88 (.497) in games decided by seven points or fewer. They won an average of three fewer games each.

Is it possible that the Raiders, as the phrase often goes, learned how to win? Maybe. When we talk about teams learning how to win, the idea is that a team will hold a lead in the fourth quarter with excellent defensive work and a running game that burns out the clock. There were examples of that later in the season, but early on, the Raiders won a few games that seem incredibly unsustainable:

In Week 1, Oakland beat the New Orleans Saints when the Raiders scored with 47 seconds to come within one point before successfully converting a two-pointer to make it 35-34. Del Rio's bravery was logical in a high-scoring contest, but even the right call isn't going to result in the ideal outcome every time.

Two weeks later, the Raiders nearly blew a 17-10 lead against the Tennessee Titans when Andre Johnson caught a game-tying touchdown pass on the 13-yard line, only to be flagged for a questionable offensive pass interference call. The Raiders held on for the win.

In Week 4, Oakland blew a nine-point fourth-quarter lead over the Baltimore Ravens in less than three minutes, allowing a touchdown drive before DeAndre Washington fumbled the ball away with 5:42 to go and set up a second Baltimore touchdown. Derek Carr saved them with a 66-yard, game-winning touchdown drive.

The next week, the San Diego Chargers were set to kick a 36-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 2:07 to go, only for holder Drew Kaser to fumble the snap.

In Week 8, the Raiders went to overtime with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Sebastian Janikowski missed a game-winning 50-yarder at the end of regulation. Oakland committed penalties on each of its first two drives in overtime to push itself out of comfortable field goal range, turning one drive into a 52-yard miss and another into a punt. This time, the defense came up with two stops, giving the offense a third chance, which Carr turned into a touchdown.

It's not to say the Raiders wouldn't have won any of those games otherwise, of course, but most fans would look at them as rather fortunate to come away with five wins in five tries. At the very least, it's hard to reconcile those performances with a team that knows how to win the close ones. Oakland also isn't a particularly young team -- its snap-adjusted age was 26.5 years per player, just above league average -- which interferes with the young-team-learning-how-to-win storyline.

The arrival of Marshawn Lynch might help the Raiders grind out the clock in the fourth quarter, but the perfectly timed offensive pass interference penalties and failed field goal holds won't stick around. Oakland also got a very healthy season from its wildly-expensive offensive line, with its five starters playing 74 of 80 games. Five of those missed games were from right tackle Austin Howard, who was generally considered to be the line's weakest link before being cut on Friday. Key backup Menelik Watson is also gone, to Denver, so a less effective season from the line could cancel out any improvements from luring Lynch out of retirement.

Derek Carr signed a mega contract extension this summer, and the Raiders have high hopes for 2017. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In so many ways, the Raiders were dependent upon Carr to bail them out, and he did with aplomb. After leading the league with four fourth-quarter comeback victories in 2015, the third-year passer elevated his game and conjured up seven such victories in 2016.

Seven would have tied the likes of Eli and Peyton Manning for the NFL single-season record if it weren't for the fact that Matthew Stafford raised the bar with eight such victories in 2016. It would also be an unprecedented feat to keep up those comebacks. Of the 25 previous quarterbacks with five or more fourth-quarter revivals since the merger, just one -- Steve Bartkowski -- was able to conjure up five comebacks the following season. Carr might have the same unflappable poise and confidence late in games in 2017 that he had last year, but it's unlikely to be as helpful.

Finally, although this seems counterintuitive, there have to be concerns about whether the Raiders can build upon their turnover margin from a year ago. Oakland's defense wasn't very good, finishing 23rd in DVOA, but it was opportunistic enough to produce the league's sixth-best takeaway rate on a per-possession basis. Combined with Carr's chopping his interception rate in half, the Raiders' turnover differential hit plus-16, which was tied with the Chiefs for the best mark in the league.

Editor's Picks Barnwell: NFL's best (and worst) arsenals No quarterbacks, offensive linemen or coordinators allowed -- just pass-catchers and running backs. From 32-1, we're ranking every team's offensive weapons.

Barnwell: The NFL stats that matter most These 15 metrics will help you figure out the NFL teams primed for regression, the players ready to break out and who got plain lucky.

RB, WR or both? What Le'Veon Bell is really worth -- and who could pay it The Steelers' star would like to be paid like a No. 1 RB and a No. 2 WR ... combined. But what's his market value? And which teams could be in the running next offseason? 2 Related

Winning the turnover battle is a great way to win games, but turnover margin from year to year is markedly inconsistent. As an example, again from 1989 to 2015, there were 41 teams to post a turnover differential between plus-15 and plus-20. Their average turnover margin was plus-17.3. The following year, those teams had an average turnover differential of plus-2.3. They fell off by an average of 15 turnovers, and with it they declined by an average of two wins.

Comebacks: The 2012 Colts loom as a team that might give Raiders fans hope. That team jumped from 2-14 to 11-5 and posted a remarkable 9-1 record in games decided by one touchdown or less. Unlike most teams, though, they kept up their 11-5 record the following season, with Andrew Luck leading them to a 5-1 mark in one-score contests. They got to 11-5 again in 2014 before Luck finally took too many hits and started to miss time, and the Colts have dropped off to .500 since.

The difference is that, while Luck appears to have some magic in one-score games -- the Indianapolis Colts have posted a .714 win percentage in seven-point contests since the 2012 season, the New England Patriots posted a .639 and nobody else even tops .600 -- that hadn't been the case for Carr before 2016. He and the Raiders were 2-5 in one-score contests in 2014 and 5-5 in 2015.

Even if the Raiders decline, though, they probably will still be good. The most plausible outcome is that Oakland takes a step back and ends up as a nine- to 10-win team, which should still keep it in line for both the division title and a wild-card spot.

Point differential: -49

Pythagorean expectation: 6.5 wins

Record in games decided by seven points or fewer: 8-2 (.800)

Strength of schedule: 0.512 (12th-hardest in NFL)

One of the way those Colts teams held on to their throne was by dominating a mostly putrid AFC South. Indianapolis was 12-0 vs. the division between 2013 and 2014, and the Texans filled the void once the Colts dropped off. The 2014 and 2015 Texans were genuinely good teams, but the 2016 Texans are about as bad as a division winner can get. Consider that they ranked a lowly 29th in DVOA, safely ensconced between two teams that fired their coaches, the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

While Houston was in a relatively easy division, it didn't play a particularly charitable schedule; by my accounting, the Texans faced the 12th-toughest slate in the league. The Texans did beat the Kansas City Chiefs by seven points, and they had another seven-point victory over the Detroit Lions, although the latter team ranked 27th in DVOA. Otherwise, Houston was eking out wins against the AFC South and the likes of the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, its average loss came by 13.3 points, including a 27-point loss to the Patriots with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback on a short week. The Texans were really 8-1 in meaningful one-score games, given that they lost a meaningless Week 17 game to a Matt Cassel-led Titans team -- and even that required a late Brock Osweiler rushing touchdown to make it close. Houston's largest win of the season was over the lowly Bears in the opener by nine points. Meanwhile, it had three losses of 18 points or more.

Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt are both finally healthy at the same time for the Texans. Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire

The Texans joined the privileged ranks of those teams that posted a winning record while being outscored over the season. Houston posted the fourth-worst point differential for a team with a winning record since 1989, and things don't often go well for teams in that bracket. The 10 winning teams with the worst point differentials declined by an average of 1.8 wins the following season. Squads that exceeded their Pythagorean expectation by two to three wins -- a group the Texans squeeze right into at 2.5 wins -- declined by an average of three wins the following season.

Neither of those numbers bode well for the Texans, nor does one element of the game that often regresses toward the mean from year to year. Houston was terrible on special teams last season, finishing dead last in DVOA while finishing well below league average on everything except punt returns. Normally, teams will make a change in their coaching staff or personnel, and that, combined with some randomness, will push a truly bad special-teams unit toward the middle of the pack.

The problem, though, is that the Texans were also last in special-teams DVOA last season, at which point they fired Bob Ligashesky and hired Larry Izzo. They were 28th under Ligashesky in 2014, 29th in 2013 and last in 2012. It's been five seasons since Houston peeked out from the bottom five in the league in special teams. You would think that might inspire personnel changes, but the Texans brought back kicker Nick Novak and punter Shane Lechler on one-year extensions and will return four of their six most frequent special-teams players from a year ago. None of this inspires any confidence that things will be different in 2017.

Things will likely be tougher in the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars imported arguably the two best defensive players in free agency with Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye, the latter of whom was Houston's top cornerback in 2016. Indianapolis hired general manager Chris Ballard and spent the offseason finally making coherent moves for its defense, although Andrew Luck's shoulder is a concern. The Titans profited from robbing the Rams last year by adding two first-round picks to their roster at positions of notable weakness.

The Texans weren't able to do much in free agency this offseason, thanks to their spending spree from a year ago and the $9 million in dead money they're eating on Osweiler's contract. The one downside to winning its division is that Houston will be stuck playing the Patriots and Chiefs in 2017, while the rest of their division plays lesser teams from the AFC East and West. That might be enough by itself to swing the South.

Rookie first-round pick Deshaun Watson could win the starting quarterback job in camp. Michael Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports

Comebacks: There are two strong personnel-related arguments for the Texans. One is the return of a Hall of Fame-caliber talent in J.J. Watt, who missed virtually all of the 2016 season with a back injury. Watt matters, of course, but he played at a superstar level in 2013 and a Texans team with many of these same concerns (notably a 5-0 record in one-score games in 2012) fell from 12-4 to 2-14. The Texans defense was also relatively good without Watt last season, finishing seventh in DVOA; even if Watt pushes them into the top five, they would have far more to gain from adding a star on offense.

Of course, the other argument revolves around a serious upgrade at quarterback, where Osweiler was deposed after one season. Will the Texans get better play from their passers at 2017? I find it hard to believe Tom Savage is likely to be better than Osweiler over any stretch of time.

Remember that the Texans drafted Savage in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and thought so highly of him that they signed Brian Hoyer and gave him and Ryan Mallett the passing reps in 2015, then gave Osweiler a huge deal during the subsequent offseason. After a 73-pass sample in which Savage averaged a pedestrian 6.3 yards per attempt, the Texans were sufficiently convinced by Savage to trade two first-round picks and move up for Deshaun Watson this April. If Savage is a viable pro quarterback, it will be a surprise to the franchise that keeps trying to replace him.

It's more plausible that Houston would get better quarterback play from Watson. Osweiler averaged 4.3 adjusted net yards per attempt last season. There have been 10 other passers since 1990 taken between picks 11 and 20 of the first round who have thrown passes as a rookie. Those passers have combined to average 4.9 ANY/A. Watson is certainly a higher-upside option than Osweiler or any of the replacement-level quarterbacks the Texans would have brought in on a backup's salary to compete.

As a rookie, Watson is a high-variance option, as is the case for any debuting quarterback. That's hardly unreasonable, but it doesn't necessarily push the Texans forward more often than it holds them back. As a team built to win now, the Texans should be able to rely upon a dominant defense and put together a passable offense. If they're right about Watson, they could angle for a Super Bowl spot, but it's more plausible that the team goes with Savage before turning to Watson, who mixes flashes of brilliance with the sort of mistakes you make when you're a rookie in a new league.

Point differential: -17

Pythagorean expectation: 7.6 wins

Record in games decided by seven points or fewer: 8-2 (.800)

Strength of schedule: 0.480 (Eighth-easiest in NFL)

The 2016 Dolphins were, more than most teams, defined by their schedule. It's not just that the Dolphins were 8-2 in one-score games; it's that they were 8-2 with the vast majority of those wins coming against the worst teams in the league.

Take the teams that finished with the 10 worst records in football, the ones that (ignoring trades) would have occupied the top 10 spots in the 2017 draft. Miami went 8-1 against those teams, winning seven of those games by seven points or fewer. The Dolphins went to overtime with the Cleveland Browns. They came within 2 yards of going to overtime with the 49ers. Miami needed a furious fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Jared Goff-led Rams by four. A fourth-quarter kickoff return was the margin of victory in one of their games against the New York Jets. Kiko Alonso picked off a Philip Rivers pass on the edge of what would have been game-winning field goal range for the Chargers and took it to the house for a win. The Dolphins got a 55-yard field goal to save a blown lead against the Buffalo Bills, then had to survive a 45-yard miss from Dan Carpenter in overtime.

Against upper-echelon competition, the Dolphins looked ordinary. They were 1-4 against teams with a winning record, with a notable 15-point victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Jay Ajayi's breakout game. The Lions were the only playoff team with a worse record in those games. Several of their losses were hardly close: It's one thing to lose by 17 points against New England, but the Dolphins also lost by 32 points to the Ravens, 15 points to the Bengals and 13 points to the Titans. Oddly enough for a team that rode a second-half winning streak to the playoffs, their best loss was in Week 1, when they couldn't come up with one of two fourth-down stops to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Kenny Stills has 12 touchdowns in two seasons in Miami, and the Dolphins gave him a four-year, $32 million deal in March. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The slate will be far tougher for the Dolphins in 2017. ESPN's Football Power Index projects that they will face the second-toughest slate of opponents in the league. The schedule for the AFC East as a whole will be tough -- the division swaps out the NFC West and AFC North for the NFC South and AFC West -- but the Dolphins also have to face the Patriots twice and match up with the Titans and Ravens.

They spent all kinds of money this offseason to bring back as much of their playoff team as possible, which seems totally reasonable if you look at the roster like it's a true 10-win team, but not so much if they're closer to the 7.5-win figure that Pythagoras suggests. Players such as Kenny Stills, Jermon Bushrod, and Andre Branch were more fungible than their new deals might indicate, while veteran additions Lawrence Timmons and Julius Thomas will need to step in and play at a high level despite struggling in spots in 2016.

The offensive line is a particular point of concern. The Dolphins traded Branden Albert to the Jags as part of the pair of transactions that brought Thomas to Miami. Last year's first-round pick, Laremy Tunsil, will move to his natural position at left tackle, and center Mike Pouncey appears to be healthy after missing most of 2016 with a hip injury, but guard is a major concern with journeymen such as Bushrod, Kraig Urbik, Anthony Steen and Ted Larsen in line to compete for jobs.

If Pouncey can't stay on the field -- and he hasn't played a full season since 2012 -- the interior of Miami's offensive line could be really ugly. That could derail the Miami offense despite its many weapons, given that no quarterback struggles more handling pass pressure than Ryan Tannehill.

Jay Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards last season after having only 49 carries as a rookie. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Comebacks: Dolphins fans are likely pinning their hopes on head coach Adam Gase, who struggled to figure out his running back situation (both in attempting to pay serious money in a restricted offer sheet for C.J. Anderson, and then alternating between as many as four backs before stumbling on Ajayi as a useful starter) but otherwise got the most out of his talents on offense last season.

Is it possible that Gase has the ability to exceed his team's point differential via game management? I would be skeptical. Gase's teams as an offensive coordinator in Denver shot past their Pythagorean expectation twice in two years, but that was also with Peyton Manning at quarterback, and Manning's Colts teams often did the same thing. The Bears actually undershot their Pythagorean expectation by a half-win during Gase's lone season in Chicago.

Furthermore, while there have been plenty of promising young coaches to break out and exceed their Pythagorean expectation as rookies, those same coaches haven't been able to keep it up the following year. There are 12 coaches since 1989 who preceded Gase and posted a win total which was at least 1.5 wins greater than their expected win total. The following year, those coaches produced a combined 108 wins against a Pythagorean expectation of 107.8 wins.

One coach would be familiar to Dolphins fans: Tony Sparano, who led Miami to a shocking division title at 11-5 in 2008 despite posting just 8.8 Pythagorean wins. The following year, the Dolphins fell to 7-9. Gase appears to be a good hire, but he probably doesn't have the ability to defy history. The Dolphins will either improve their underlying performance or see their record suffer for it in 2017.

Point differential: +26

Pythagorean expectation: 8.8 wins

Record in games decided by seven points or fewer: 8-3 (.727)

Strength of Schedule: 0.506 (15th-hardest in NFL)

The numbers suggested the Giants were likely to improve in 2016. Ben McAdoo's first team as head coach was a little better than Tom Coughlin's final squad from 2015, but the results were dramatically different. Both the 2015 and 2016 Giants were 3-2 in games decided by eight or more points, but by flipping its record in close games from 3-8 to 8-3, Big Blue pushed its way back into the postseason.

The biggest reason the Giants turned things around is one you'll rarely hear from a fan: They stayed healthy. It's easy to notice when teams struggle with a season of injuries, but teams who are far healthier than the league average often slip through the cracks. By adjusted games lost, the Giants ranked as the most injured team in the league each of Coughlin's final three seasons at the helm. They ranked as the seventh-healthiest team in football last season.

Landon Collins's breakout sophomore season was a big reason behind the Giants' defensive improvement in 2016. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Specifically, the defensive turnaround was buoyed by a healthy group of stars. The Giants had a hole at free safety heading into the season and struggled with injuries at the position before turning things over to undrafted free agent Andrew Adams, who held his own. Steve Spagnuolo's 10 other projected starters heading into the season missed a total of six games. Rookie cornerback Eli Apple, who moved into the starting lineup in midseason, missed two.

The math depends on who you want to include as a key player, and Landon Collins broke out as a Pro Bowl-caliber safety, but the Giants were built around five key defenders making $6.5 million or more. Those five guys -- Olivier Vernon, Jason Pierre-Paul, Damon Harrison, Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie -- missed a total of six games. The Giants might very well be healthier than they were in years past with McAdoo taking over for Coughlin, but their defense is unlikely to be as healthy in 2017.

The New York defense improved from 30th to second in both points allowed and DVOA, which is unprecedented in the case of the latter. The previous record was a 27-rank jump, which was pulled off by the 2011 Jaguars. The following year, the Jags fell all the way back to 28th and didn't bound back up toward league average until 2016.

That's an extreme example of what Bill James called the Plexiglass Principle, but teams who suddenly improve like the Giants did often give back some of their gains. Sixteen teams preceding the Giants improved their DVOA rank on defense by 20 spots or more between 1987 and 2015. Those teams declined the next year by an average of just over eight spots in the rankings.

One way that will likely manifest itself is via the red zone. The Giants were the league's best red zone defense a year ago, allowing a league-low 3.6 points per red zone possession. (That figure doesn't include extra points; if it did, the Giants would be closer to 4.0 points per trip but still rank first.) Research that I wrote up last year pointed out that red zone performance is basically random from year to year, although I did notice that the Giants were far better in the red zone in 2015 than they were elsewhere around the field, too. I'm skeptical of that being some sort of real Spagnuolo-driven trend, given the way his defenses have performed in the red zone in the past, as well as the massive personnel turnover for the Giants between those two seasons.

The goal would be for the offense to make up for any decline on the defensive side of the ball, and that's possible, but I'd still be skeptical. Odell Beckham Jr. is incredible, and Sterling Shepard should improve in his second season, but Brandon Marshall might very well be done after declining dramatically in his age-32 season.

Evan Engram could be a fine tight end prospect, but even the league's best tight ends rarely make a serious impact as rookies. Since 2000, first-round tight ends have averaged 29 catches for 317 yards during their freshman campaign. There has been only one tight end in the past 25 years to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie -- Jeremy Shockey in 2002, then of the Giants.

The Giants brought in 33-year-old Brandon Marshall to boost their receiving corps. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

More distressing is the offensive line, which was hardly addressed this offseason and continues to be a major concern. Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg are due to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason, and they're the line's two above-average contributors. Ereck Flowers continues to struggle on the left side, and Jerry Reese's only additions this offseason to help out on the right side were Chargers castoff D.J. Fluker and sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty. If the line continues to struggle, the additions at receiver might not matter.

One issue that shouldn't affect things is rest. The Giants face four teams that will be coming off extra rest in 2017, including three teams that will be returning from their bye week, including Andy Reid's famously lethal Chiefs. Per Chase Stuart, the Giants will have 22 fewer days of rest in between games than their opponents this season, the largest gap in the league by a significant margin.

Logically, that seems meaningful, but it doesn't appear to have much of an effect on teams. I calculated relative rest for every team since 1989, and it has no correlation (-0.04) with winning. There have been nine other teams over that time frame with a relative rest difference of 20 days or more, and those nine teams posted a combined record of 76-68. I'd rather be on the team getting extra rest, too, but there's no evidence of it actually affecting teams on the whole.

Comebacks: The Giants were unlucky in some less obvious ways. They were 31st in the Football Outsiders "hidden" special-teams statistics, which measures how opponents perform on special teams on things such as kickoffs and field goals. That number is almost always random from year to year.

McAdoo's team also recovered just 44.2 percent of the fumbles in its games in 2016, which was the eighth-lowest rate in the league and totally random from year to year. It's not crazy to imagine a season in which the Giants are luckier in those elements and the offense improves enough to counteract the defensive decline. It would help to see a disappointing season from ...

Point differential: +115

Pythagorean expectation: 10.9 wins

Record in games decided by seven points or fewer: 7-2 (.778)

Strength of schedule: 0.491 (12th-easiest in NFL)

The Cowboys were the poster boys among teams likely to improve last season, but part of that enthusiasm involved replacing Matt Cassel and Brandon Weeden with Tony Romo. The situation looked less exciting once Romo went down in preseason, only for Dak Prescott to emerge as one of the more unlikely superstars in recent memory. Throw in a dominant running game and the Cowboys rode an irresistible offense to their best season since Bill Parcells was in town.

Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are back for another go-round, so why should the Cowboys be any worse in 2017? Well, even if we assume that Elliott will avoid a suspension for his alleged case of domestic abuse, the engine powering the Dallas offense is undergoing repairs. The vaunted Cowboys offensive line is rebuilding. Right tackle Doug Free retired, while guard Ronald Leary left in free agency for the Broncos after excelling in La'el Collins's stead last season. Collins will move to right tackle, while 2015 third-round pick Chaz Green seems first in line to start at left guard. The Cowboys are also thinner in the case that anyone gets hurt. The line will not be bad as long as Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Travis Frederick are still around, but there's going to be an adjustment period.

One of the biggest reasons the Cowboys leaped up the standings in 2016 was their massive improvement in turnover differential. The 2015 Cowboys finished dead last with a turnover margin of minus-22, and we knew this time last year that those teams usually improve significantly the following year. The 2016 Boys were no exception. They improved to a turnover margin of plus-5, a 27-TO swing. Prescott broke Tom Brady's record by starting his career with 176 pass attempts before throwing an interception. An offense with two rookies touching the ball posted the league's fifth-fewest giveaways.

Two of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' losses last season came against the Giants. Larry W. Smith/EPA

History tells us the sort of leap the Cowboys made almost always gives way to some decline the following season. Teams that improved by 20 or more turnovers in a given season saw their margin decline by more than 11 turnovers the following year. They declined as a group by an average of more than one win. Prescott probably won't post a sub-1 percent interception rate next year. That's reality.

Dallas' defense could help counter that offensive decline by forcing more turnovers, but after jumping from 32nd in takeaways on a per-drive basis to 20th last season, they might be stretched to improve any further. The Cowboys will also have to rebuild their secondary after losing four regulars this offseason. Dallas lost three of their four projected starters from last season, with cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr joining safety Barry Church in heading out the door. J.J. Wilcox, who started in 2014 and 2015 before giving way to Byron Jones, also left for Tampa Bay.

In their stead, the Cowboys have no sure things. They signed Nolan Carroll from the Eagles, but otherwise flooded the position with midround draft picks. Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones used their second-, third-, fifth- and sixth-round picks on defensive backs, which will be helpful in the long term but is unlikely to make much of a difference in 2017. Anthony Brown was better than anyone could have expected as a rookie sixth-rounder, and Jones is rounding into an above-average safety, but the Dallas secondary will have growing pains and could be a year-long problem.

Teams can cover for bad secondaries with an excellent pass rush, and, again, the Cowboys will need to hold on and hope that Rod Marinelli can make magic happen up front. The good news is they finally gave Marinelli a top draft pick in first-rounder Taco Charlton, but the rush will be a work in progress. David Irving, who flashed dominant stretches of play last season, will miss the first four games of the season on a performance-enhancing drug suspension. Damontre Moore's suspended for two games. Randy Gregory is suspended for all of 2017. This defense could be a serious, serious problem.

Comebacks: Even if the Cowboys do decline, their margin for error is higher than everyone else on this list. Even if their record was a little inflated, their 10.9-win Pythagorean Expectation suggests they were the third-best team in the league last season, behind the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. DVOA has them just ahead of the Falcons and behind the Pats in second.

The Cowboys could regress toward the mean and still be favored to come away with a playoff spot, if not the NFC East. Barring a serious injury to Prescott, they'll be a good team in 2017.