OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed former New York Giants pass-catching tight end Larry Donnell on Sunday to address their need at the position.

The Ravens have been hit hard this offseason at tight end, where they have already lost leading receiver Dennis Pitta (hip) and backup Darren Waller (suspension) for the year. Baltimore is also dealing with an injury to Crockett Gillmore, who hurt his knee Friday.

The top tight ends for the Ravens are Benjamin Watson, 36, the oldest player on the team and coming off an Achilles injury; Nick Boyle, who has a total of 24 catches in two NFL seasons; Maxx Williams, who hasn't played since last October because of knee surgery; and Ryan Malleck, who is on his third team in two years.

Donnell, 28, has caught 110 passes for 969 yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons. Considered a dependable target in the red zone, he lost his starting job in New York last season.

He had a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts in June but wasn't signed. His blocking is considered a liability.