RICHMOND, Virginia -- Washington Redskins running back Keith Marshall, singled out Saturday by coach Jay Gruden as a player to watch, suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Marshall tore the patellar tendon in his right knee during a full-team drill in practice Saturday. He had run to the outside, then cut back inside when he got hit. The Redskins were in full pads for the first time in camp.

Marshall slammed his fist on the ground as teammates came over to check on him. He was then carted off the field. What had been a spirited practice became more subdued.

Marshall missed last season with an elbow injury after the Redskins selected him in the seventh round earlier that year. At Georgia, Marshall tore his ACL.

Marshall wasn't guaranteed of a roster spot but his speed always intrigued the Redskins. Before practice Saturday, Gruden had said people were "sleeping" on Marshall.