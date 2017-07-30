MANKATO, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are expected to finalize a major contract extension Sunday with cornerback Xavier Rhodes, sources told ESPN -- the second time in as many weeks that they would lock up a defensive starter.

Details on Rhodes' deal were not yet available, but he is tentatively scheduled to address the situation after the Vikings' afternoon practice at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Rhodes, 27, earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl last season and is considered one of the NFL's most physical and skilled cover corners. Without a new contract, Rhodes would earn $8.026 million this season and have been eligible for free agency in the spring.

He has turned out to be the best of the three players the Vikings drafted in the first round in 2013. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson departed via free agency in March, signing with the Oakland Raiders. Defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd remains with the Vikings but is on non-football injury list because of nerve damage in his knee that developed last year after surgery.

Last week, the Vikings signed defensive end Everson Griffen to a five-year, $58 million extension that could keep him under contract through the 2022 season.