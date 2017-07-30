ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Safety Glover Quin is staying with the Detroit Lions for potentially three more seasons. The former Pro Bowler, who was entering the final year of his contract this season, signed a two-year extension with the franchise through the 2019 season minutes before training camp opened Sunday afternoon.

The 31-year-old has been with the Lions since the 2013 season, when he signed as a free agent from Houston. He immediately became the team's starting free safety and has played in every game over the past four seasons.

Quin had 68 tackles and two interceptions last season. After the 2014 season, he was a Pro Bowler after 73 tackles and seven interceptions.

On Saturday, Quin said he thought the Lions and his agent, Jimmy Sexton, were in discussions, but he wasn't sure where things stood. That said, he made it clear he wanted to remain with the Lions as long as they wanted him.

"I hope [it'll happen]," Quin said Saturday. "That's all I can do. Like I said, I told you guys this since I first got here, I think, I just kind of play, man. I let the other people do their jobs, and I try to stay out of it. I don't want to get caught up in the middle. I don't want to have bitter feelings toward people who feel a certain way or whatever; just let me play. Tell my agents and just let me know when it gets done, if it gets done."

A fourth-round pick out of New Mexico in 2009, Quin has 579 career tackles, 76 passes defended and 21 interceptions. He has also ventured into the world of private investments and equity, working as an investor in companies like Health Warrior and PeerWell -- a process he outlined to ESPN last year.

Quin might be the first of multiple contract extensions to be signed during the preseason for Detroit. Quarterback Matthew Stafford could be in line to be the NFL's highest-paid player. Kicker Matt Prater, center Travis Swanson and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah are other players who could be considered for long-term deals.