Sunday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

Warriors star Draymond Green dropped by Dolphins practice. Rob Ninkovich retired after 11 seasons in the NFL. The Panthers talked up first-round pick Christian McCaffrey.
NFL Nation reporters recap Sunday with what you need to know from training camps across the league:
Miami Dolphins
Overheard at camp: The Dolphins had a special guest attending Day 4 of training camp. NBA world champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors stopped by to watch practice. Green has a good relationship with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Green addressed the team after practice and also chatted it up with Miami head coach Adam Gase and Hall of Famer Dan Marino.
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on the possibility of adding Colin Kaepernick: "We do want to win games, and I'm not sure he is going to help us do that. We're monitoring Joe [Flacco and his back injury]. We've talked to Joe about it. We're monitoring [backup Ryan] Mallett and keeping our door open. We've talked about RG3 [Robert Griffin III] and bringing him in for a workout."
Carolina Panthers
The compliments for Panthers' first-round pick Christian McCaffrey keep coming. This one from backfield mate Jonathan Stewart, usually soft-spoken and reserved with his comments. "He's pretty unstoppable as far as coming out of the backfield and running routes,'' Stewart said of the former Stanford running back. "I can tell you now there's not going to be anybody in this league that can cover him one-on-one."
Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker says what first-round pick Christian McCaffrey does is "amazing." He can't wait for the rest of the world to see it on game day. "His change of direction, I don't know how he does it"
Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley had an impressive interception of quarterback Cam Newton today. He said: "Pissing Cam off is definitely one of our goals. It's unlisted, but definitely one of them." Worley also said Newton is mentally a lot sharper and his arm is more impressive since shoulder surgery.
Cleveland Browns
WR Kenny Britt talks about the progress of QB DeShone Kizer, and concludes by saying "he's going to be one of the great ones."
Minnesota Vikings
Xavier Rhodes thanked a long list of people for helping him get to a point where the Vikings would give him a $70 million contract extension. But one of the first was coach Mike Zimmer, whom he seemed to clash with at the end of last season. He said: "I want to thank Zim for getting on me the way he's gotten on me throughout my career." Rhodes added that he couldn't believe how intensely Zimmer coached him when he was hired in 2014. But Zimmer gave him a long list of elite cornerbacks he had coached in his career, leading with Deion Sanders. Rhodes realized Zimmer's tough love would propel him to a better performance if he let it.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I asked Bucs WR Mike Evans about Odell Beckham and the idea of big WR contracts. He said, "Odell's trying to be the highest paid in the league. He is the face of the NFL, but I don't know if he should be the highest-paid PLAYER. He's the highest-paid in endorsements, so that's good. But as far as highest-paid player, quarterback is the most invaluable position in team sports. So I would think a quarterback. But he should be definitely paid as one of the top three receivers, though."
So I asked who the other two should be, and he smiled and realized he needed room for four.
"Well, me and him should be tied, then, but Julio (Jones) and A.B. (Antonio Brown)," Evans said.
Bucs running back Doug Martin: "I've got a lot to owe to this team." Theoretically, the team could have cut him after he was suspended. He wants to reward them for keeping faith in him.
New England Patriots
Rob Ninkovich is speaking at his retirement news conference as Tom Brady, and many other teammates, listen intently. The presence of teammates shows the respect that Ninkovich has among his peers.
Cincinnati Bengals
Andy Dalton stayed after practice for a good 15 minutes working with John Ross, with Dalton's young son running after him.
Philadelphia Eagles
Wanna have a catch? Quarterback Carson Wentz getting loose before the Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field. He did not have a single incompletion during 7-on-7 and team drills Saturday. Very strong start to camp.
"Hey Wentz, can you sign my leg?" On Military Appreciation Day, Eagles QB Carson Wentz spends time with some servicemen and women. One gentleman asked Wentz to sign his prosthetic leg, and the QB obliged.
Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan said folks are reading too much into an article where he told a reporter the plays came in a little slow under former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in relation to the Super Bowl.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn with a lot of hands on instruction with rookie first round draft pick Takk McKinley, the defensive end from UCLA. McKinley still limited coming off pre draft shoulder surgery but progressing. Could participate in full team drills soon.
New York Jets
Day 2 was a better day for the Jets' quarterbacks -- look, no interceptions -- but one thing jumped out about Christian Hackenberg: He has a tendency to hold the ball too long. Unofficially, he took three "sacks" in 16 reps. He completed 8 of 11 passes. Bryce Petty (6-for-10, 14 reps) made a couple of nice long throws. Josh McCown (9-for-12, 19 reps) worked with the starters again.
This is training camp: The scoop and score drill for the Jets' defensive linemen, led off by Mo Wilkerson. The Jets are expecting a bounce-back year from Wilkerson, who reported at 306 pounds (one below his prescribed weight).
San Francisco 49ers
49ers LB Reuben Foster was excited to complete his first padded NFL practice on Sunday. Foster said he's not thinking about his surgically repaired shoulder when he plays and is just focused on doing his job. Foster is working with the third-team defense and came up with an interception during team drills on Sunday after reading QB Nick Mullens and stepping in front of a pass. Foster spent the entire offseason in Santa Clara rehabbing and credited the training staff with helping him get back to full speed.
Houston Texans
A group of Texans players come out to practice early to play four square. J.J. Watt said the games are a good way to warm up. "It's competitive, it's fun and it gets heated quickly," Watt said. "But it's a great way to warm up and obviously we bust each other's chops pretty good."
Seattle Seahawks
Rookie report: The big news is that second-round pick Malik McDowell was absent because he was involved in a vehicular accident, and Pete Carroll said he doesn't know when McDowell will be able to get back on the field. As for the players who were present, both wide receivers – Amara Darboh and David Moore – flashed. Moore ran a go route down the left sideline and beat Pierre Desir for a big gain early on. Darboh made a couple nice grabs, including one on a crossing route from Russell Wilson. Wilson mentioned Darboh multiple times afterwards as a rookie who impressed.
Pittsburgh Steelers
OVERHEARD: "Ya'll let me know who wants some of 3-0," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on James Conner (No. 30) after the rookie tailback was successful blocking several linebackers in one-on-ones.
New Orleans Saints
Some extremely high praise from Drew Brees for fourth-year receiver Brandon Coleman, who is having a very strong start in training camp. Sean Payton also singled out Coleman, who remains No. 4 in New Orleans' WR pecking order but shouldn't be forgotten.
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers WR Keenan Allen has palm trees on his cleats for the start of training camp.
Buffalo Bills
Overheard at Bills training camp Sunday: the most common analysis when comparing new Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier's 4-3 scheme to the 3-4 system used by Rex Ryan last season is that it is simpler. Frazier expounded on that Sunday, saying he wants players to be confident of their assignment instead of having to think of their role during live action after the snap. Frazier in particular wants his defensive line to be focused on moving upfield and not dropping back into coverage.
Detroit Lions
At least one Lions fan has hopes for a big ring in 2017. So big, he's wearing it on his head.