Sunday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

I asked Bucs WR Mike Evans about Odell Beckham and the idea of big WR contracts. He said, "Odell's trying to be the highest paid in the league. He is the face of the NFL, but I don't know if he should be the highest-paid PLAYER. He's the highest-paid in endorsements, so that's good. But as far as highest-paid player, quarterback is the most invaluable position in team sports. So I would think a quarterback. But he should be definitely paid as one of the top three receivers, though."

So I asked who the other two should be, and he smiled and realized he needed room for four.

"Well, me and him should be tied, then, but Julio (Jones) and A.B. (Antonio Brown)," Evans said.

Dan Graziano, ESPN Staff Writer