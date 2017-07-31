GREEN BAY, Wis. -- First Vince Biegel. Now Montravius Adams. The Green Bay Packers lost another rookie draft pick they were counting on to bolster their defense.

Adams will miss "multiple weeks" of the preseason with a foot injury, coach Mike McCarthy said before Monday's training camp practice. The third-round pick from Auburn was expected to compete for snaps on the defensive line. He dropped out of camp after the second day of practice and has yet to work in pads.

He joins Biegel, a fourth-round pick from Wisconsin, on the sideline. Biegel underwent foot surgery in May shortly after rookie camp and was not ready for the start of training camp. The outside linebacker was placed on the physically unable to perform list. McCarthy said Biegel could return in "a few weeks."

Because Adams practiced the first two days in camp, he is not eligible for the PUP list.

"I don't think it's time for concern. It's the unfortunate part of our game," McCarthy said. "When it happens to young guys, these practices are so critical for their development, especially in Year 1, not only learning what to do and how to do it but just how we practice and everything that goes into it. It's just unfortunate."

Packers general manager Ted Thompson used his first four draft picks on defensive players. Before Adams, he picked defensive backs Kevin King and Josh Jones in the second round.

The Packers finished 22nd in defense last season and were second-to-last in the league in passing yards allowed.