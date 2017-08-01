Monday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

The Jaguars' starting left tackle abruptly retired, and a rapper showed up to Seahawks camp. Plus, commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on tanking at Jets camp, and No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett put in some extra work for the Browns.

NFL Nation reporters recap Monday with what you need to know from training camps across the league:

Rookie watch on day five — Myles Garrett was noticeable in live drills and could have had three sacks had Hue Jackson not playfully said a couple didn't count. Garrett was very active. Tight end David Njoku, though, continues to be … inconsistent. Njoku caught a couple passes in a goal-line drill, but then dropped a laser from DeShone Kizer in the end zone. "Trust me he doesn't want to drop the ball …" Jackson said. "The good thing is he's getting open. Now he has to finish the play." Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer

First overall pick Myles Garrett talks about why he ends the practice day with a series of 100-yard sprints. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer 0:19 First overall pick Myles Garrett talks about why he ends the practice

Eddie Lacy's next weigh-in with the Seahawks is Tuesday, per a source. If he is at or under 250 pounds, he'll cash in on another $55,000 incentive. Lacy's last weigh-in was on June 12, and he was under 250. "He got his work done. He looks good," Pete Carroll said Sunday. "I'm really happy that he made it through all of the work to get to this point and he is ready to go. So we take it one day at a time but really good first impression coming back for our first camp with him." Sheil Kapadia, ESPN Writer

Overheard at Seahawks camp: "At first I didn't even see him. I didn't know he was that small. I couldn't even see him in the crowd, but I think it's pretty cool to have a guy like that out here. He's some of these guys' favorite rapper. I like him as a rapper, like what he's about." That was safety Kam Chancellor when asked about the team receiving a visit from rapper Kendrick Lamar on Monday. Sheil Kapadia, ESPN Writer

Jaguars LT Branden Albert has retired, the team announced Monday. Albert was competing with second-round pick Cam Robinson to be the starting left tackle. Robinson had earned first-team reps on Friday and Saturday. The team acquired Albert from Miami via trade for a seventh-round draft pick in March. He was scheduled to earn $8.875 million this year and $9.575 next year, though none of that is guaranteed. Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff Writer

Jaguars fans advocating some roster moves after today's practice. QB Blake Bortles bounced back today after throwing five interceptions on Saturday. Didn't throw one today. Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff Writer

How good does Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu feel he is when his confidence and swagger is back? "I'm the best player in the world." Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff Writer

Falcons rookie DB Damontae Kazee not getting ahead of himself despite a hot start to training camp. Two interceptions in four practices for Kazee, who is learning free safety behind Ricardo Allen. The Falcons have the day off Monday. Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer 0:26 Falcons rookie Kazee gives himself a D grade

Rams head coach Sean McVay, 31 and bursting with energy, sometimes covers his receivers in practice. Seriously. Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer

"The Cube" is coming to Hard Knocks. Ryan Fitzpatrick and his sons Tate and Brady competing in a Rubik's Cube competition. Fitz actually taught a class on it to children this spring. Brady is now at the point where he's beating him. Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

DeSean Jackson on Odell Beckham Jr. wanting to be the highest-paid player in the league: "If he can get it done, more power to him. This league is a very explosive league. You've got some players doing some crazy things out there. Anytime guys are getting paid, you love to see it throughout the league. I encourage that stuff. If guys put in the work, they're dedicated, then their blessings will come to them. So if he gets it, more power to him." Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

Gerald McCoy carries the pads of three teammates. The five-time Pro Bowler doesn't believe in pulling the seniority card. His motto? "You have to serve before you can lead." Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

Patrlck Mahomes II just finished an impressive four-play sequence at Chiefs training camp. Mahomes started the sequence by sprinting to his right and throwing a strike back in the middle of the field to Jehu Cheeson. Then Mahomes threw a perfect back-shoulder pass to Gehrig Dieter, a deep fade to Dieter and finally a short pass to Marcus Nash for a touchdown. Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn addressed a report that he blocked quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates from attending the Hall of Fame induction of former Charger LaDainian Tomlinson. At issue is the Chargers have a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at the StubHub Center at the same time Saturday. Lynn said whether the two players go on Saturday will be a joint decision. On the report that he blocked Rivers and Gates to attend, Lynn had this to say: "I don't know where that came from. I guess you can't believe everything you read on Twitter." Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer 0:47 Lynn wishes he could be at Tomlinson's HOF induction

Chargers DE Joey Bosa, working through individual drills here, says that defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has been impressive as a motivator for the defense. Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer

Reggie McKenzie, on a Grand Jury declining to press charges on Raiders rookie Gareon Conley: "I'm excited for Gareon. It's tough on a young man like that, going through this and I'm excited for Gareon and the Raiders for the process to work...now we can move forward." Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

In his annual training-camp sit down with reporters, Jets GM Mike Maccagnan deflected "tanking" questions, claiming the team's goal hasn't changed. "I don't think we're different from any team in the NFL," he said, meaning the goal is to make the playoffs. Asked if that is realistic, he said, "I'm not going to put any limitations on what we can and can't do." He said he's not insulted by the tanking perception, but he added that it could serve as motivation for the players. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer

On his visit to the Jets, a team accused of tanking, commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about whether he's worried about teams (read: Jets) sacrificing a season for a high draft pick. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer 0:42 Goodell doesn't believe there is tanking in the NFL

Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor said of coach Jay Gruden, "I was with Andrew Hawkins in Cleveland and all he did was rave about coach Jay Gruden. I have a Redskins buddy who said, 'Jay was one of the best coaches I played for.' I love talking to the guy. I can't wait to get to meetings to here him talk. He's so funny." John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer

A sign of the times at Redskins training camp, owing to president Bruce Allen's penchant for making "Kirk Cousins" sound like "Kurt Cousins". It's not just Allen as even some teammates get it mixed up and coach Jay Gruden joked about it when asked about Cousins. John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer

Here comes Bengals RB Joe Mixon. The rookie has had two explosive plays for "touchdowns" in team drills on consecutive days. Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff Writer 0:16 Here comes Bengals RB Joe Mixon. The rookie has had two explosive

Hands down the most popular Vikings player in training camp: Teddy Bridgewater. It's good to see him smiling again, even if he is on the PUP list and his future with the team -- and the game -- remains uncertain. Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

Safety Vonn Bell smiled when asked about the controversial play that ended practice -- when the offense and debated whether he touched down Brandon Coleman or got stiff-armed. "He was down because it was two-hand touch. If it was live tackling, I would've cut his legs. ... I love that, though, the competition. We put all the marbles in for those sprints. But that's what we live for. We got better today." Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer

These are some of the Sprayground backpacks that Odell Beckham Jr. gave to the entire Giants locker room after arriving at training camp. Not uncommon for him to do these things. Part of what endears him to teammates. Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer

Also of note on the injury front, 49ers undrafted rookie LB Jimmie Gilbert suffered a torn ACL in practice and will miss the season. The Niners will have to figure out their next move with him but lose a promising pass rusher early in his first camp. Undrafted WR B.J. Johnson is dealing with some partial tearing in his hamstring and the 49ers are also figuring out what the next step is for him. Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer

Martavis Bryant just walked out of a meeting hall with teammates. He can attend meetings and condition but can't be close to the field during practices while waiting for full NFL reinstatement. Bryant hopes to get final word in the next few days, as he's already outlined to the league his rehabilitation plan for the season. Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer

Steelers guard Ramon Foster says Ben Roethlisberger has four or five prime years left...if he chooses to play them. Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer 0:18 Steelers guard Ramon Foster says Ben Roethlisberger has four or five prime

New Colts defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins raised a lot of eyebrows during the offseason when he said he felt like they would have the best defense in the AFC this season. His comments didn't go unnoticed by some of his friends on other AFC teams. Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer 0:15 New Colts defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins raised a lot of eyebrows during