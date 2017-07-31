The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Tramon Williams to a one-year contract on Sunday.

The veteran is expected to compete to become the No. 2 cornerback to line up opposite Patrick Peterson.

The Browns released Williams on Feb. 7 in a move to free up space under their salary cap.

Williams, who turned 34 in March, signed with the Browns in 2015 and started 22 of the 27 games he appeared in for Cleveland the past two seasons. In 2016 he started five games at cornerback and two at safety.

Overall, he made 105 tackles and had two interceptions with the Browns.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, intercepting 28 passes while with Green Bay and earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2010.