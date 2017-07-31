Louis Riddick explains why Colin Kaepernick deserves a workout for the Ravens over Robert Griffin III. (2:18)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens made another move at quarterback, and it had nothing to do with Colin Kaepernick.

The Ravens signed journeyman Josh Woodrum and waived David Olson, the arena league quarterback who was added three days ago. Woodrum will serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan until Joe Flacco returns from a back injury.

The move doesn't preclude the Ravens from signing Kaepernick or another experienced quarterback. On Sunday, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said the team was still considering Kaepernick and asked for fans to "pray for us."

Woodrum, 24, has spent time with the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills since going undrafted 15 months ago. He was released by the Bills on May 24.

After setting the Liberty University record for career passing yards, Woodrum was one of two FCS quarterbacks to participate at the 2016 NFL combine, along with Carson Wentz.

The Ravens also announced that receiver/punt returner Michael Campanaro passed his physical and will be activated off the physically unable to perform list. Campanaro, the team's primary punt returner at the end of last season, missed the first four days of training camp with a toe injury.