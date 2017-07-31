The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they have re-signed linebacker Mike Morgan.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Morgan, who turned 29 in January, began and ended the 2016 season as the Seahawks' starting SAM linebacker, but he missed seven games in between after having surgery for a sports hernia.

A part-time player who came off the field in nickel situations, Morgan played only 12.8 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps in his sixth season with the team. He is a solid veteran who can play special teams and is probably best suited for a backup or part-time role.

Morgan, who has 69 career tackles and got his first career interception in 2016, also played for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at USC before entering the NFL.

The Seahawks waived linebacker Arthur Brown, who had signed with the team this offseason, in a corresponding move to fit Morgan on the 90-man roster.

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia contributed to this report.