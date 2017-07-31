A Cuyahoga County (Ohio) grand jury declined to indict Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley on a rape allegation.

The grand jury "returned a no bill on all possible charges, the Cuyahoga County prosecutor said Monday in a statement.

"He had faith in the system," Kevin Spellacy, Conley's attorney, told NFL Network. "He is vindicated. He looks forward to contributing in the National Football League."

A woman accused Conley of raping her April 9 at a hotel in downtown Cleveland. Conley met with police in May and provided a statement and DNA sample. The NFL Network reported that Conley told police he had consensual sex with the woman and denied assaulting her.

Conley was a starting cornerback at Ohio State for two years and captain of the team last season. News of the accusation against him broke two days before this year's NFL draft, and Conley's stock slipped. A projected top-10 pick, he fell to the Raiders at No. 24 overall.

At the time, general manager Reggie McKenzie said the Raiders had done their "due diligence" on Conley and believed in his innocence.

Conley signed his rookie contract Friday and was placed on the team's physically unable to perform list Saturday. He missed the final two days of minicamp in June. It is unknown what his injury is and how long he will be unable to practice.

