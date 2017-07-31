Cleveland police have sent their findings from the investigation into a rape allegation against Oakland Raiders rookie Gareon Conley to a grand jury, which will determine whether charges will be filed, ESPN has confirmed.

A woman accused Conley of raping her April 9 at a hotel in downtown Cleveland. Conley has not been arrested nor have charges been filed against him. He has denied the allegation.

Conley met with police in May and provided a statement and DNA sample. The NFL Network, which first reported the case going to the grand jury, reported that Conley told police he had consensual sex with the woman.

Conley was a starting cornerback at Ohio State for two years and captain of the team his last season. News of the accusation against him broke two days before this year's NFL draft, and Conley's stock slipped. A projected top-10 pick, he fell to the Raiders at No. 24 overall.

At the time, the Raiders said they had done their "due diligence" on Conley and believed in his innocence, adding they would not have used their first-round pick on him otherwise.

Conley signed his rookie contract Friday and was placed on the team's physically unable to perform list Saturday. His injury is unknown, though he missed the final two days of minicamp in June. It is unknown how long he will be unable to practice.