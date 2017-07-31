Cleveland Browns safety Ed Reynolds sprained his MCL in his left knee and is expected to be sidelined about six weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reynolds' ACL is intact, the source said. Coach Hue Jackson had indicated Sunday that that was the case.

Reynolds, who started seven games for Cleveland last season, was injured Saturday when the Browns wore full pads for the first time in training camp.

Reynolds appeared in 10 games last season, recording 30 solo tackles and a sack. The former Stanford player impressed the Browns with his hustle and nose for the ball after being signed off the practice squad. He joined Cleveland after being waived by Philadelphia in September. Reynolds played in six games for the Eagles in 2015.

