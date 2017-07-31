BEREA, Ohio -- The work does not end for Myles Garrett and DeShone Kizer when the Cleveland Browns finish practice.

Suffice it to say the extra work the pair do is not typical. Garrett and Kizer both do several 100-yard sprints.

"I want to be more than prepared for the games for the preseason and for the season," Garrett said. "I don't want to have to be taken out because I'm tired or need a breather. I want to play enough snaps so that if we go 13-, 14-, 15-play drives, I am still able to get off and play like it is Play 2 or 3."

"Everyone else is out there getting conditioned through the amount of reps they're getting," Kizer said. "Being a quarterback, you're only getting three- and five-step drops. Seven-step drops at the most. In order to be ready for a game, just in case you do have to take off, it's best to spend some time afterward expanding your lungs."

Myles Garrett, left, and undrafted rookie Jamal Marcus, right, do 100-yard sprints after Browns' practice. Pat McManamon/ESPN

Back in the day, teams would run "gassers" after practice. Those were a series of sprints from one sideline to the other. The days of gassers have pretty much ended, which makes running from one goal line to the other unique.

Garrett and Kizer said they both have been doing that kind of work for several years.

"That's something I've been doing since high school," Kizer said. "Playing the quarterback position especially, you don't get the conditioning everyone else does during training camp. So you have to do it to prepare yourself for a game."

Garrett also said he's been doing the sprints since high school. He said he likes to do eight or so each day, though as camp goes along, he will try to increase the number.

Is the workout exhausting?

"A little bit," Garrett said.

The two have not always run alone. One day undrafted rookie free agent Jamal Marcus, a defensive lineman, joined Garrett, who certainly appears healthy and recovered from the sprained foot that sidelined him in minicamp. Garrett has not taken part in every drill, and said he is being worked in "slowly."

But he added it is his understanding that he will take part in the intrasquad scrimmage on Friday and in the first preseason game against New Orleans on Aug. 10.

"From what I heard," Garrett said, "I'll be there."