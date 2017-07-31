RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor said Monday that he's optimistic about signing a contract extension before the start of the 2017 season.

"I think it's been positive on both ends," Chancellor said. "Hopefully it'll get done any time now. Both sides have been very productive working together and just waiting to see what's happening."

Chancellor, 29, is entering the final year of his current deal.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Sunday that the team and Chancellor are close to a long-term extension.

"We have looked long and hard at that," Carroll said. "There is a lot of real positive stuff coming. We aren't quite there yet, but I think it's nothing but positive stuff. Hopefully we will be able to get stuff done soon."

Chancellor wanted a new contract before the start of the 2015 season and held out through the first two games.

He appeared in 12 games last year and played at a high level. Chancellor was asked how long he wants to continue his career.

"As long as the wheels let me," Chancellor said. "Until the wheels fall off. I can't really put a time frame on how long I want to play. However long my body holds up. However long the Lord allows me to. It's never up to me.

"I love this team. They gave me the first opportunity, the only opportunity. And I would love to retire here."