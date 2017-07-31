Chargers coach Anthony Lynn addresses a report that he blocked quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates from attending the Hall of Fame induction of LaDainian Tomlinson. (0:47)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Contrary to an earlier report, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he has not blocked quarterback Philip Rivers or tight end Antonio Gates from attending the Hall of Fame induction of former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson.

At issue is that the Chargers have a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at the StubHub Center scheduled at the same time Saturday. Lynn said whether the two players go on Saturday will be a joint decision.

Like Rivers and Gates, Lynn said he would also like to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Lynn played with Hall of Fame inductee running back Terrell Davis while with the Denver Broncos and served as the running backs coach for the New York Jets during Tomlinson's tenure with the team.

Lynn said he will not attend the event on Saturday because of his obligation to coach the Chargers during the team's joint practice with the Rams.

Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates were not blocked form attending former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson's Hall of Fame induction, coach Anthony Lynn says. Denis Poroy/AP

"I've talked to Philip," Lynn said. "I've talked to Antonio. I've even talked to LT. We're all on the same page. At the end of the day, we're going to make the best decision for our football team and that's it."

Gates told reporters here on Sunday that he would like to attend Tomlinson's induction.

"I had the pleasure to play with him," Gates said. "And going and playing in between the lines with LT, I can't say enough about what he means to this organization and what he means to me.

"Going into the Hall of Fame is a special honor for a special person. And people don't know this about LT, but he's a better person than he is a football player. You can't ask for a better situation for a guy like that. I'm happy for him. It's well-deserved, and hopefully I can be there to attend."

According to NFL Network, Rivers will not attend the event because of his priority is with the team, and that he's already told Tomlinson he will not be in Canton.

On the report that he blocked Rivers and Gates to attend, Lynn said: "I don't know where that came from. I guess you can't believe everything you read on Twitter."