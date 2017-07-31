INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts running back Frank Gore is not ready to put a timetable on how much longer he wants to continue his playing career, despite being 34 years old and in the final season of his contract.

"I've got to take it one day at a time, one year at a time," Gore said Monday. "If I am successful this year and I want to play next year, someone will pick me up -- if it's not here, someone else. As long as I just go out there and play and try to be me.

"I'm not thinking about a contract yet. I'm just thinking about taking it one day at a time, getting better each day and trying to do whatever it takes to have a better year."

Gore is coming off a season, his 12th overall, in which he rushed for 1,025 yards. It was the first time since 2007 that a Colts player rushed for at least 1,000 yards.

The Colts are trying to cut back on some of Gore's workload in training camp -- and during the regular season -- after he had 216 more carries than the next-closest running back on the roster in 2016. They re-signed Robert Turbin, drafted Marlon Mack and also return Josh Ferguson at running back.

"It's tough, but I've got to be smart," said Gore, who is currently dealing with an ankle injury. "Whenever I get an opportunity to go compete, I've got to go 110 percent. ... [But] I've got to be smart and listen to my coaches."

Gore is eighth in NFL history with 13,065 rushing yards. He can pass Eric Dickerson (13,259), Jerome Bettis (13,662) and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) to move into fifth place on that last list by rushing for at least 620 yards this year, something he has done in 11 of his 12 seasons.

Gore knows where he stands in the record books, but his focus is on winning. He signed with the Colts in the spring of 2015, believing they were on the brink of reaching the Super Bowl after three straight playoff appearances.

Indianapolis, instead, has finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs in each of Gore's two seasons.

"When I came here they went to the AFC Championship [Game] and I thought I was one of the missing pieces they needed to get them over the top," Gore said. "It didn't happen and yeah, it's frustrating. When you are playing a team game and coming here the way it was and going backwards, it was tough."