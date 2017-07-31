PITTSBURGH -- As if Le'Veon Bell's absence wasn't notable enough, the Steelers' running back group took another hit early in training camp.

Rookie running back James Conner (shoulder) and cornerback Senquez Golson (hamstring, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter) were evaluated at a Pittsburgh hospital for injuries suffered during Sunday's practice.

Conner is a third-round pick and a popular NFL player for beating cancer while a standout at Pitt.

James Conner is an inspiring story with his cancer survival, but the Steelers drafted him because of how he runs the football. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

"That evaluation has happened," coach Mike Tomlin said. "I don't have that information yet. No update on when they'll return. When I get it, you get it."

With Conner out and Bell waiting to sign his franchise tender, the Steelers have Fitz Toussaint and Knile Davis as their primary backs.

Golson hasn't played an NFL down due to various injuries since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2015. He left Sunday's practice on a cart.

A few injuries from Tuesday's session that are considered minor: Quarterback Landry Jones (abdominal), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (ankle) and linebacker Ryan Shazier (heat-related). "The off day probably comes at an appropriate time," said Tomlin, whose team is off Tuesday. "We've gotten lot out of these guys the last few days. The effort has been extraordinary. That's to be expected when you're doing what we're trying to do here, which is to develop into a world championship-caliber group."