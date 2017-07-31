WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The Houston Texans have added depth at safety by signing Marcus Gilchrist.

The contract was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who says it's a one-year deal.

Gilchrist was released by the New York Jets on May 4, one week after using their first two selections in the 2017 draft on safeties.

The Texans lost strong safety Quintin Demps to the Chicago Bears in free agency. Gilchrist will add experience and depth to the Texans' secondary. Andre Hal enters this season as the starter at free safety.

Gilchrist underwent major knee surgery last December. Because of the injury, he was on shaky ground before the draft. His fate was sealed when the Jets selected Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

Gilchrist, 28, started 29 games in two seasons for the Jets, who signed him as a free agent in 2015. He received a four-year, $22 million contract after playing four seasons with the Chargers.

The Jets valued Gilchrist because he called the signals for the secondary, but he managed only five interceptions in two seasons. He tore a patellar tendon last Dec. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers. General manager Mike Maccagnan said during the draft that Gilchrist wouldn't be healthy enough for the start of training camp in late July.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.