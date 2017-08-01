TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson are being sued over a $9,332 nightclub bill from March 2017.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, the two players were guests of Richard James Harrington at the Hyde nightclub in Hollywood. Harrington said that when it came time to pay the tab, both players' credit cards were declined.

Harrington agreed to pay the bill, under the condition that both players would reimburse him. Harrington said they reimbursed him $4,000 via the Venmo app and cash, but says they still owe $5,332 and are now refusing to pay.

The story was first reported by TMZ.

Benenoch acknowledged the suit Monday, but believes it's bogus.

"We did our part," said Benenoch, a 2016 draft pick who signed a four-year contract with the Bucs last year worth $2,593,184.

"This is all I'm really going to say on it -- I'm focused on football. I'm not really worried about what they've got going on. The legal system is going to play itself out. I'm focused on what we've got going on here."

Robinson declined to discuss the case. A 2016 second-round draft pick, he signed a four-year deal worth $5,233,635 with $2,694,172 guaranteed last year.

Lions head coach Jim Caldwell briefly addressed the situation after Monday's practice, but wouldn't get into specifics.

"I'm not going to talk about any particular incident because obviously some of those things are still being dealt with from a legal standpoint," Caldwell said. "But just overall, we want our guys to be civil. We want our guys to obviously not be mixed up in any illegal activity or anything that brings discredit to our organization. So those are the things we preach constantly.

"But like I said, I'm not going to address each and every one of those situations because they are bound right now by a legal set of statutes."

Robinson isn't the only Lions player involved in a legal battle. Safety Tavon Wilson is facing a civil suit with the mother of his child regarding an incident in a Washington, D.C. nightclub in 2016. Wilson, who was injured during Monday's practice, declined to talk with the media but said he would later in the week.