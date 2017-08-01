A panel of law enforcement and judicial authorities were present at Ezekiel Elliott's meeting with the league several weeks ago. They are reviewing the case and will be providing their thoughts and perspectives for the commissioner, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The personal conduct policy allows the league to seek the views of external expert advisers.

No decision is expected this week.

In July 2016, Elliott was questioned by Columbus, Ohio, police after a former girlfriend accused Elliott of assaulting her multiple times over the course of a week. The woman told police that, in one instance, Elliott assaulted her while they sat in a parked car.

The district attorney chose not to pursue charges against Elliott because of conflicting stories. Witnesses at the scene said they did not see an assault occur.

Multiple sources close to the situation told Schefter that Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension, but the league has denied that any decision on discipline has been made, and says it could not be made until its investigation is complete.