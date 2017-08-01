According to Will Cain, Tom Brady is not only the best quarterback in NFL history, but he is the best football player ever. (1:54)

Fans bought more Tom Brady merchandise than any other player from March to May, according to numbers released Tuesday by the NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFL Players Association.

It marks the ninth time in the last 13 quarters that the New England Patriots quarterback has finished in the top three.

Brady had the most popular Fathead and led in drinkware, T-shirts, socks and pet apparel.

Six months after he last topped the list, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is once again No. 1 in pro football player retail sales in the first quarter. Al Bello/Getty Images

The Cowboys, who are the only team who distribute their own merchandise, had four players in the top 10. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, who came in second and third, led all players in calendar sales and lanyards. Wide receiver Dez Bryant and Jason Witten finished at No. 6 and No. 10, respectively.

Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to play for the Oakland Raiders, finished fourth on the list, while Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rounded out the top five.

Other players who stand out are Steelers rookie running back James Conner, who played locally at University of Pittsburgh and free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Conner's spot at No. 24 narrowly beats out Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson as the highest rated rookie. Kaepernick, whose lack of signing with a team has been heavily debated, finished at No. 39, nine spots ahead of Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.