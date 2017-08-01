Veteran offensive tackle Ryan Clady has retired from the NFL, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Clady, 30, became a free agent when the New York Jets declined to pay him a $1 million roster bonus due in February.

"Despite having several teams who are currently interested in signing me, I have made a very difficult decision to retire from my NFL playing career," Clady said in his post. "I have deliberated on this decision thoroughly until now because I wanted to see if the beginning of NFL training camps would inspire the passion that I need to perform at the standards that I established for myself during my 9-year NFL career. ...

"I am excited about what life holds for me going forward."

He was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Denver Broncos last offseason, and he was scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $10 million in base salary in the final year of the contract he signed last April to facilitate the trade.

Clady tore a rotator cuff in Week 3 of the 2016 season, according to the Jets, but he played through it for a month. It became unbearable and he was placed on injured reserve after the ninth game.

The 2008 first-round pick made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams during his seven seasons in Denver. Because of foot and knee injuries, he played in only 18 games from 2013 to 2015.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.