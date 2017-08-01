OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens lost two players for the season on Tuesday, when the team announced tight end Crockett Gillmore had undergone MCL surgery and rookie offensive lineman Nico Siragusa tore three ligaments in his left knee.

The Ravens have now lost seven players for the 2017 season over the past 62 days.

Gillmore landed awkwardly while trying to make a catch in practice Friday. A third-round pick in 2014, Gillmore has missed 15 games over the past two seasons, which has limited him to 41 receptions over that span.

Crockett Gillmore is the third tight end Baltimore has already lost for the season, joining Dennis Pitta and Darren Waller. AP Photo/Gail Burton

Siragusa, a fourth-round pick who was projected to be a backup this year, got stuck in a pile on a running play and was carted off the field. The NFL Network first reported the news that the knee injury was season-ending, and Siragusa later confirmed it on Twitter.

Injuries have hit the Ravens extremely hard this offseason. These are the players they have lost for the 2017 season since June 1:

Tavon Young, a starter last year and a promising nickelback, tore his ACL on June 1;

Dennis Pitta, who led all NFL tight ends with 86 catches last season, suffered a likely career-ending hip injury on June 2;

Darren Waller, a special-teams standout and a backup tight end, was suspended for the year on June 30 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy;

Kenneth Dixon, the team's most elusive running back, underwent season-ending knee surgery on July 25;

John Urschel, who was competing for the starting center job, retired before the first practice of training camp on July 27;

Gillmore, who was battling for a starting tight end spot, sustained a season-ending knee injury on July 28;

Siragusa tore his ACL, PCL and MCL on Tuesday.

This is in addition to former first-round pick Breshad Perriman injuring his hamstring and wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo getting carted off during Tuesday's practice. The Ravens don't believe Perriman's injury is serious, and they didn't have any updates on Adeboyejo.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he wonders what's going on with the run of injuries.

"You don't lament that stuff; you just forge ahead," Harbaugh said. "I'm very confident in our guys and the team we're going to have. I'm not worried about that one bit."