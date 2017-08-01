GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers drafted defensive players with each of their first four picks this year. By the fifth practice of training camp, there was only one left.

Kevin King, their top overall pick, joined third-round pick Montravius Adams and fourth-rounder Vince Biegel on what is actually a short list of injured players. It's just that the rookie class has been hit hard.

King sustained a shoulder injury, and although he attended practice on Tuesday, he did not participate. He also did not appear to have his shoulder wrapped in any kind of brace, but he was not available for comment after practice.

Kevin King was sidelined Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 33rd overall pick in the draft had spent the previous three practices working extensively with the No. 1 defense -- a sign that coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dom Capers were preparing the 6-foot-3 cornerback to be an opening-day starter on a defense badly in need of improvement against the pass, where it ranked 31st in the NFL last season.

Without King, Quinten Rollins teamed with Davon House as the two cornerbacks in the base defense during Tuesday's practice, while Damarious Randall manned the slot position.

On the same day, McCarthy said Adams underwent surgery on his foot injury. The defensive tackle dropped out after the second practice and never worked in pads. The timeline for Adams' return remains "multiple weeks," McCarthy said.

Biegel, who had foot surgery in May, remains on the physically unable to perform list. He cannot practice until he's activated, but he has begun to at least go through some of the early practice jog-through periods.

Of the Packers' top four draft picks, only second-round pick Josh Jones practiced on Tuesday. The safety-linebacker hybrid has been one of the most impressive players in camp so far. Other than the three sidelined draft picks, only two other players have been out: cornerbacks Demetri Goodson (knee) and Herb Waters (shoulder).