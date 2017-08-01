COSTA MESA, Calif. - Head coach Anthony Lynn and tight end Antonio Gates had a meeting of the minds this week, determining that the longtime Los Angeles Chargers tight end will attend former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson's Hall of Fame induction on Saturday.

Lynn also said that quarterback Philip Rivers will stay with the team, as previously reported.

"Antonio's going to go and be with LT at the Hall of Fame, and Philip's going to stay and be with the team," Lynn said. "We're going to the StubHub for the first time. It's a dress rehearsal for our organization, for our players. We've got a lot of things to work through that day, and Philip wants to be there. He was torn. He wants to be with LT as well. While Philip Rivers will remain with the Chargers on Saturday, Antonio Gates will be in Canton, Ohio, to attend LaDainian Tomlinson's Hall of Fame induction. Denis Poroy/AP

"But like I said, we're all good. LT's happy. And this whole deal is about LT anyway."

According to a report earlier this week, Lynn had blocked Gates and Rivers from attending Tomlinson's Hall of Fame induction. However, Lynn told reporters on Monday that the organization was still mulling the decision.

At issue is that the Chargers have a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at the StubHub Center scheduled at the same time Saturday.

Gates said he had a conversation with Lynn before making the decision to go back to Canton for the Hall of Fame induction festivities.

"We had a good talk, fortunately he was understanding" Gates said. "It's hard because you have something going on here. You want to be in both places. Then you've just got to try figure out and pick what could you not get back. And that's what I had to come up with.

"Coach [Lynn] was very, very understanding -- unbelievable in how he understands. And, he's played in this League so you wouldn't expect nothing less than a guy like that who understands how to run a team and understands players. And that's what's important. He really understands people. He was able to say, fine, you can go."