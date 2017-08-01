OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Ray Lewis offered advice to Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday, just days after the Baltimore Ravens consulted Lewis about signing the free-agent quarterback.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, the former Ravens linebacker suggested that Kaepernick become quiet about his social activism.

brotherhood - we are in this together pic.twitter.com/Q3HpPA0uqr — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) August 1, 2017

"The football field is our sanctuary," Lewis said. "If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself. And what you do off the field, don't let too many people know because they are going to judge you anyway, no matter what you do, no matter if it's good or bad."

Kaepernick has become a lightning rod since kneeling during the national anthem last season as his way to protest social injustice. Baltimore is still weighing whether to sign Kaepernick, and owner Steve Bisciotti said Sunday that he has consulted Lewis in the decision-making process.

"I haven't got anything against you, I wish you the best in life," Lewis said. "I hope you chase whatever God got for you to chase. And once again, I applaud what you stood up for, because I'm in the streets every day."

Lewis, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Ravens, said he prays for Kaepernick and has the quarterback's name in his bible. He also called Kaepernick a "brother for life."

"If people really want to help you, they really want to help you, they'll pray for you, brother," Lewis said. "They'll lead you the right way and stop encouraging you to be caught up in some of this nonsense. The battles you fighting, brother, people way before us have been fighting for many, many, many years."