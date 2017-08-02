Tuesday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

There were scuffles at Bengals, Patriots and Colts camps. J.J. Watt sat out practice again, while Jaylon Smith practiced in pads again.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from training camps across the league:

Julian Edelman has been told to leave practice after starting a fight with CB Stephon Gilmore after an incomplete end-zone pass. Edelman took exception to Gilmore holding him and then wrestled with him on the ground. Gilmore has also been told to leave. The incident lasted about 10-15 seconds. Bill Belichick has a non-negotiable practice rule: No fights, and if you do fight, you are ejected. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Overheard at Patriots training camp: "This guy is still playing this game so hats off to him. That's amazing. That's a special milestone to hit and I'm happy for him. To play with a guy like that is special. The way that he pays attention to the game, he makes you up your level a little more. So when you have that from a teammate you can't ask for anything more." – WR Brandin Cooks on playing with Tom Brady, who is set to turn 40 on Thursday. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton talks about the altercation between he and cornerback Vontae Davis during practice Tuesday. Teammates had to separate the two. The two later shook hands and Hilton said he loves Davis after practice. Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer 0:23 Hilton on scuffle with Davis: 'Fun to see that'

Tensions are already flaring at Bengals camp today, after Vontaze Burfict went low on Giovani Bernard and was barked at by running backs coach Kyle Caskey. A scrum ensued with the entire team until Marvin Lewis yelled at everyone to get out of the pile and back up. Tyler Eifert and Burfict had an animated discussion for several minutes afterward. Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff Writer

Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey said he most often pretended to be Barry Sanders or maybe Reggie Bush when learning his now infamous double move in the yard as a kid. One day soon kids may be copying McCaffrey. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

How did rookie Christian McCaffrey learn that quick first step that is so impressive that Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart says nobody in the league will be able to handle 1-on-1? In his back yard. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer 0:24 How did rookie Christian McCaffrey learn that quick first step that is

Very rough practice Tuesday for Bills QB Tyrod Taylor. In 11-on-11 drills, Taylor was nearly intercepted by Ronald Darby and sacked four times. He also overthrew his receiver in the end zone, overthrew WR Philly Brown and missed two swing passes to RBs Jonathan Williams and Mike Tolbert. Taylor's offensive line isn't helping but he's also holding ball too long and missing throws he should make. Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer

At Bills camp today, WR Sammy Watkins appeared well ahead of this time last year, both mentally and physically. Going full speed in drills, getting in extra position work on the side, he was lighthearted in conversation afterwards. He talked about letting go of "worrying" about his foot during the rehab process and just focusing on conditioning ("I haven't played a full season of football in 2-3 years so I have to get my conditioning back"). He knows what he needs to do. "If I stay healthy and play well, the contract and all that will come." Stephania Bell, ESPN Senior Writer

Spotted in the parking lot of the Bills' training camp home of St. John Fisher College... Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer

Play of the day at camp: Jason Witten still has it. In seven-on-seven drills, the 10-time Pro Bowl tight end showed rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie a thing or two. Working the seam Witten gave a quick head fake the left and came back to his right to create an opening for Dak Prescott to fit a low throw. Witten made the grab with ease, like he has done more than 1,000 times in his career. Awuzie was left wondering how the veteran got so open. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Linebacker Jaylon Smith back on the practice field. This is his fourth padded practice out of six in camp so far. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Overheard at Jaguars camp: LB Myles Jack says he wants to reach the same level that Paul Posluszny played at in the middle of the defense over the past six seasons. "Just doing enough isn't enough," Jack said. "That's why I'm continuing to learn every day, working when tired, working through this heat, with the pressure of the coaches, and trying to maintain poise. When we get into the game that's when the bullets are flying and that's when I have to be that rock. That's kind of the standard that I'm holding myself to. I'm working very hard at it but it'll come." Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff Writer

Seahawks play of the day: During the 11-on-11 portion of practice, Russell Wilson looked for Jimmy Graham in the middle of the field between defenders. The throw was a little behind Graham, but he reached out with his left hand, batted the ball to himself, juggled it a couple times and then hauled it in to make the catch as the crowd roared. Graham had 923 receiving yards last year – third among tight ends – but he needs to be more of a factor in the red zone in 2017. Sheil Kapadia, ESPN Writer

Pete Carroll wanted Kam Chancellor to exert his leadership when he was a rookie. Chancellor said he wasn't ready. That proved something to his head coach. Sheil Kapadia, ESPN Writer 0:45 Pete Carroll wanted Kam Chancellor to exert his leadership when he was

Best play from Rams training camp, Day 4: Nelson Spruce dove across the middle during 7-on-7 work to catch a Jared Goff pass, prompting a small "Spruuuuce" chant from the crowd. He was an undrafted free agent who sat out his rookie year, but there's still some excitement about him. Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer

You can't get any closer to the Jets' QB competition than this: Here's Josh McCown (15), Christian Hackenberg (5) and Bryce Petty (9), in order. You may notice that Hackenberg is wearing a glove on his left hand; he's worn it in every practice. He says it gives him a better grip with his non-throwing hand. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer 0:23 You can't get any closer to the Jets' QB competition than this:

Trying to clarify his "die-on-the-field" comment that sparked a firestorm, Jets rookie Jamal Adams explained he was talking about his passion for game. He didn't mean to offend families affected by CTE. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer 0:21 Trying to clarify his "die-on-the-field" comment that sparked a firestorm, Jets rookie

Overheard: "We look like the Bad News Bears out there offense" -- safety Eric Weddle after an errant snap by Nico Siracusa. It was another sloppy day for an offense that is practicing full-team drills without QB Joe Flacco and Pro Bowl G Marshal Yanda Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer

Injuries continue at Ravens training camp: NFL Network is reporting that rookie offensive lineman Nico Siragusa tore three ligaments in his left knee and is out for the season. Siragusa, a fourth-round pick who was projected to be a backup this season, was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice. This is the seventh player that the Ravens have lost for the season over the past 62 days. Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters that tight end Antonio Gates will travel back to Canton, Ohio to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame for former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson on Saturday. "Just the fact that he played with LT and they were so close – they were basically neighbors for a lot of years," Lynn said. "I just feel like at his age and the things he's accomplished, it's a big day for us for sure, but I'd rather him be with LT." Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer 0:50 Lynn: Gates will go to Tomlinson's HOF induction

Overheard at training camp: "There goes that man again." That was the reaction on the sidelines after DT Tim Jernigan sliced through traffic to stop running back Corey Clement in his tracks. Jernigan has been drawing rave reviews since being acquired from the Ravens earlier this offseason, and had his best day yet Tuesday as Doug Pederson allowed live tackling for the first time.

"He's a load, he's a load," the head coach said of the 6-foot-2, 295-pound Jernigan, who will be paired with Fletcher Cox inside. "When he's in that Wide-3 technique and splitting that B gap, he's coming full-steam." Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Matt Ryan's agent, Tom Condon, here to observe practice today. Ryan already said he's not worried about contract extension right now with two years left on deal. Owner Arthur Blank said Ryan will be "compensated well." Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer

That's Marshawn Lynch (24) breaking the pre-practice huddle with his Raiders teammates Tuesday. This will be his 10th season after sitting out 2016. It could be an important one for bolstering his credentials for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mike Sando, ESPN Senior Writer

Bill O'Brien said there's nothing to worry about with J.J. Watt missing practice. "We're just trying to manage him," O'Brien said. "He's ready to go. He's in great condition and I think it's important to get him ready for Sunday, Sept. 10." Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

Overheard Tuesday at Chiefs camp: "I'm glad the league did that. I like the rule. First of all, it makes that fourth (preseason) game exciting. The fans, they can sit there and they can see the same things were seeing and be able to evaluate some of these young guys. They'll get a little bit more opportunity potentially to play there and I think that makes even for a better fourth game for the fans. And then for practice it's great to have those numbers." -- coach Andy Reid on having one cutdown date from the camp limit of 90 players to the season limit of 53 as opposed to two dates like in the past. Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer

Entertaining moment at Steelers camp: Antonio Brown watches his kids play football with the pylon, and when he goes back to practice, they run onto the field for daddy, only to be redirected by Brown's family. Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer

Rookie report: Keep an eye on undrafted rookie guard Geoff Gray from the University of Manitoba. The Canadian won all three of his reps Tuesday in the one-on-one pass blocking drill and has shown steady improvement each day. Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer