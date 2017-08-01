CINCINNATI -- Things got heated at Bengals practice on Tuesday after linebacker Vontaze Burfict tackled running back Giovani Bernard to the ground.

Running backs coach Kyle Caskey quickly walked up to say something to Burfict, who shoved at him. Tight end Tyler Eifert and the offensive line soon ran over, causing a skirmish to erupt that included almost the entire team. Eifert and Burfict appeared to have words for several minutes afterward.

The incident in question occurred during a drill that allowed for contact but did not involve live tackling. Bernard is coming off a torn ACL and just began practicing again on Friday.

"He kind of got blocked into Gio and went down. You don't want to take the backs to the ground and get someone hurt," said Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. "When it's a live drill we can do that and that's a different story."

When asked about what happened following practice, Bernard just smiled and said Burfict slipped. Burfict and Bernard were seen talking and laughing after practice ended.

As practice was winding down with some goal-line work, Eifert and safety Shawn Williams also got into a quick skirmish, pushing and shoving each other before teammates came over to break it up.

"Pushing and shoving is a waste of time," said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. "They could've been in a little bit sooner."

Added Guenther: "A little pushing, a shoving -- just typical stuff in training camp. The last one in the red zone shouldn't happen, but guys are just trying to compete and do the best they can."