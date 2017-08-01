EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- There was a sense of loss as Odell Beckham Jr. and Weston Richburg took the field for the start of the New York Giants' second week of training camp.

It had nothing to do with football for the all-everything wide receiver and lesser known starting center.

The sadness revolved around the life of 9-year-old Jayro Ponce of Follett, Texas, and his death on Monday following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Richburg, of Bushland, Texas, met Ponce in a hospital in the offseason. Beckham, who was Ponce's favorite player, met the young man a couple of days before the Giants reported to training camp on Thursday.

Ponce made an impression on both.

Richburg remembers walking into the room on April 8 in the Harrington Cancer Center, meeting the child and recalling his big smile.

"I probably could have handled it better," the 26-year-old Richburg said. "But that situation, having somebody in that situation wanting to have something to do with you is kind of life-changing. You don't experience that every day. It really had a big impact on me and showed me that people are watching me and I have an impact, whether I like it or not."

Beckham was not available to be interviewed Tuesday after practice, but it was clear the death of Ponce affected him based on a post he made on Instagram.

Talking about Ponce last week, Richburg seemed to know that his chances of surviving were not good.

"Obviously you hope and pray that you see some good come out of it and there is a turn for the better, but that's not the way it ended up," Richburg said.

His hope is that the family can find some peace.

"As humans we see death as a bad thing, and it is," Richburg said. "It is sad that he was a young kid that didn't get a chance to live his life and didn't get a chance to experience the things that life brings. But I believe what it says in Romans 8:28 in the Bible, 'God works everything out for the good.' Right now it is hard to see that."

Richburg intends to wear his Team Jayro bracelet going forward. He added Beckham might celebrate a touchdown with a special dance.

"Maybe in Dallas in memory of Jayro," Richburg said of the Giants' opening game this season against the Cowboys.