DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out of Wednesday's practice, the team confirmed.

Ajayi was hit hard several times in Monday's full-contact practice and left the field early. The timeline for his recovery is yet to be determined.

He led the Dolphins last season with 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, which earned the running back his first Pro Bowl nod. Ajayi worked diligently this offseason in catching the ball out of the backfield in order to be a three-down tailback.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said this offseason that Ajayi could get an increased workload this year if healthy. Backup running backs Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams will share first-team reps with the Dolphins until Ajayi returns.

The Dolphins also activated starting safety Reshad Jones off the non-football injury list. Jones is eligible to practice for the first time since training camp opened on July 27.