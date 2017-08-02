Herm Edwards explains why owners are responsible for Colin Kaepernick not being on an NFL roster. (1:54)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome support the signing of free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but have met resistance from owner Steve Bisciotti, sources tell ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Sources say this is not the first time an NFL team has wanted to add Kaepernick to its roster, but the move was blocked by the team's owner.

Kaepernick's name came up last week after Harbaugh said starting quarterback Joe Flacco would miss a week with a back injury. Backup Ryan Mallett has struggled while filling in with the first-team offense, throwing at least five interceptions during one practice.

On Sunday, Bisciotti said the team was still weighing whether to sign Kaepernick, who drew national attention last season when he knelt during the national anthem before games to protest social injustice, which sources have told ESPN he will no longer do in 2017.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since March 1, when he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Ravens have said they've spoken with Kaepernick and talked about the possibility of adding him with current and former players, including Ray Lewis, fans and sponsors. Lewis offered advice to Kaepernick on Tuesday in a video posted to his Twitter account, suggesting that Kaepernick become quiet about his social activism.

Said Bisciotti on Sunday: "We do want to win games, and I'm not sure he is going to help us do that. We're monitoring Joe [Flacco and his back injury]. We've talked to Joe about it. We're monitoring [backup Ryan] Mallett and keeping our door open. We've talked about RG3 [Robert Griffin III] and bringing him in for a workout." ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported late Sunday that Griffin was "no longer in play" for the Ravens.

The Ravens signed journeyman quarterback Josh Woodrum on Monday and waived David Olson. Those moves were not expected to preclude the Ravens from adding Kaepernick.

The Ravens also are interested in bringing in quarterback Aaron Murray, sources tell Russini.

Information from ESPN's Jamison Hensley was used in this report.