FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones participated in 11-on-11 Wednesday, his first action in full-team drills since undergoing surgery on his left foot back in March.

Jones had been limited through the first five training camp practices, catching passing during individual drills. Then Wednesday, he ran a few routes in 11-on-11 and threw a couple blocks down the field.

Jones, who said last week his foot felt "great,'' hinted at a return to full-team drills this week. He saw a handful of reps.

Falcons WR Julio Jones has returned to his first team drills since he had surgery on his left foot in March. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire

"That was good to see,'' coach Dan Quinn said. "We knew he was moving back closer. So the first four-day block, it was going to be all the individual, getting the conditioning right. And then now we're kind of going back to return-to-play (mode), so to speak. So he got about four or five (reps) today. (Takk) McKinley is under those same guidelines, where we can move those guys further along as they're going. It was great to have him back out today.''

The Falcons won't overload Jones coming off the surgery. His injury history has led to limited or no participation in practice during the regular season.

Quinn was asked if the team has determined how much Jones will play in the four preseason games, if at all.

"No,'' Quinn said. "No decisions on that one yet.''

The Falcons play their first preseason game Aug. 10 at Miami. Last preseason, Jones played 25 snaps in three games, sitting out the final game, as usual, to allow the team to evaluate the younger players on the roster bubble.