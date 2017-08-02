Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller broke his collarbone in practice Wednesday and is out indefinitely, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fuller, the Texans' No. 2 receiver, jumped to catch a pass during a team drill and fell on his shoulder. He was looked at immediately and taken inside.

Earlier in the practice, Fuller showed off his speed by running for an easy touchdown after quarterback Tom Savage found him in stride on the left side of the field.

Fuller had 47 receptions for 635 yards and two touchdowns in 2016, his rookie season.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.