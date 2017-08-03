Wednesday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

There were injuries at Giants, Chargers and Texans camps, while Falcons star Julio Jones participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time since he had offseason surgery.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from training camps across the league.

New York Giants

Ben McAdoo says the hope is that Sterling Shepard has a rolled/sprained ankle. Taking the cart in turned out to be a precaution. They're still looking at him. Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer

Optimism from sources that Sterling Shepard has a low ankle sprain. Waiting for swelling to subside for final verdict. Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer

Houston Texans

J.J. Watt practiced for the first time since Saturday and took part in individual and team drills. He had a "wow" play in a team drill, when he lifted and pushed an offensive lineman into the quarterback on third-down. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

Will Fuller broke his collarbone during a team drill at practice on Wednesday. He jumped up to try to make a catch on a pass on the left side of the field and landed on his side. Fuller was looked at immediately by the Texans' staff and left practice. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers rookie Forrest Lamp suffered a right leg injury on a zone stretch play and had to be carted off the field. So Chargers first and second-round selections from this year's draft are now injured. Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer

Cleveland Browns

Hall of Fame DE Bruce Smith (left) in the house for practice to work with Myles Garrett and defensive linemen. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer

Hall of Famer Bruce Smith clarifies what he meant when he told Myles Garrett on the day of the draft that he was slow off the ball. Smith attended practice as a guest of coach Hue Jackson and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer 0:31 Smith clarifies Garrett comments

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones just took his first 11 on 11 rep of training camp coming off offseason foot surgery. Jones has been participating in individual drills and said his foot feels great. Jones implied he'd see full-team action this week. Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Colin Kaepernick after Wednesday's practice: "I do not have an update on Colin Kaepernick. I'll frame that this way: there are other positions that we're looking at too and I don't have any updates on those either. I think they're all in the same category." Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jon Gruden shares a special moment with 17-year-old Leigh Dittman, whom Gruden befriended during his time as head coach of the Bucs. Dittman suffers from brittle bones disease and she was a frequent guest during his practices. This was the first time they'd seen each other since 2008. Leigh's father David told me that the steps she took on the practice field back then in her Bucs cheerleading uniform were her last. She's endured countless surgeries since but has maintained an incredibly resilient attitude, making it her life's mission to help children at Shriners Hospitals for Children. Gruden's face lit up when she told him she plans to become a nurse. Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

Philadelphia Eagles

Injury update: Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) will sit out of practice for a second straight day. LeGarrett Blount still away for personal reasons. Torrey Smith (back) has returned. Paul Turner (shoulder) will not practice Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Carolina Panthers

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said quarterback Cam Newton missed a second straight day of throwing because the right shoulder remained sore. Rivera said there was no concern at this point. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Chatted with Panthers TE Greg Olsen after practice. Cam didn't throw today (rested shoulder) but Olsen said he was already impressed by what he saw from his QB first few days of camp. "I saw him do more and more each day." Most notably, no difference in velocity, ball feels the same coming into his hands. "Nothing different." Stephania Bell, ESPN Senior Writer

New England Patriots

The biggest takeaway from the Patriots' practice on Wednesday (6th of training camp) was that special teams captain Matthew Slater and wide receiver Chris Hogan didn't finish the session. Slater looked stiff as he walked off the field about midway through, and then Hogan had his right knee examined toward the end of the session and didn't return as he watched practice with a big bag of ice over his knee. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Detroit Lions

Here's more on the Packers helmet that ended up at Lions practice. Tommy Bruce, age 65, came with the helmet as a favor for friends who are Packers fans in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Those friends have a 5-year-old grandson whose favorite player is....T.J. Lang. So they asked if he could go to get Lang, a former Packers player, to sign the helmet. No word on if it happened because practice was forced indoors. Said Bruce, a lifelong Lions fan, about showing up to an open Detroit practice with a Green Bay helmet: "I've been getting flak from a lot of these people." Makes sense. Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer

Lions legend Barry Sanders is at Lions practice Wednesday. He's part of the team as an ambassador to fans this year. Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger had a heart-to-heart with Martavis Bryant, believes Steelers receiver has "paid his dues" with the league and should be reinstated. Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer 0:27 Ben Roethlisberger had a heart-to-heart with Martavis Bryant, believes Steelers receiver has

James Conner has a sprained AC joint, per Mike Tomlin. "Appears to be minor - days," the Steelers coach said. Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who's starting Thursday's Hall of Fame Game for Arizona, said it'll be "great" to watch Kurt Warner go into the Hall of Fame on Saturday having grown up in the St. Louis area. "Growing up a St. Louis Rams fan, being from St. Louis, watching what they were able to accomplish there in the early 2000s was pretty special," Gabbert said. Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff Writer

New Orleans Saints

First-round draft pick Marshon Lattimore remains absent from Saints practice Wednesday with an unspecified injury. Top cornerback Delvin Breaux was present at the start of practice but is not participating with an unspecified issue. TE Coby Fleener is also among the players absent. Lattimore walked off with a trainer during Monday's practice, then the team had a day off on Tuesday. It's unclear if Lattimore is dealing with anything significant. Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer

13-year-old Jetty Huish from California is serving as a Saints trainer for the day through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Huish, who suffers from the immune deficiency SCIDS, is on the job here with Saints trainer Scottie Patton. Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer

Jacksonville Jaguars

Blake Bortles hooks up with Marqise Lee for a TD in 7-on7 red zone. Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff Writer 0:23 Blake Bortles hooks up with Marqise Lee for a TD in 7-on7

Minnesota Vikings

Today's injury report: LT Riley Reiff felt "much better today," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, and could be ready to practice "in a couple more days." Zimmer indicated that Reiff has been dealing with a back injury. WR Laquon Treadwell did not practice because of an undisclosed injury. Zimmer said he didn't know if Treadwell suffered the injury during a Monday practice fight. Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

Overheard at camp: WR Stefon Diggs is locking down the Vikings' No. 1 receiver spot. Coach Mike Zimmer said he thinks Diggs is "a lot more confident now." Zimmer said: "There's no doubt about that. I think that he thinks no one can cover him." QB Sam Bradford looks mostly for Diggs or WR Michael Floyd when throwing into the end zone. Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

Washington Redskins

Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor made a highlight one-handed catch in the end zone during practice Tuesday. This morning, he showed why: he practices such catches all the time. John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer 0:21 Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor made a highlight one-handed catch in the end

Chicago Bears

The Bears are back in full pads on Wednesday for the first time since last Sunday. Head coach John Fox is using a somewhat scaled back training camp schedule this year to try and preserve the team's health. Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer

Buffalo Bills

Up and down practice Wednesday for Tyrod Taylor continues: in latest 11-on-11 sequence, Taylor lost the ball as he threw, hitting the back of C Eric Wood. He then threw a strike to WR Sammy Watkins before holding the ball too long and taking a sack on third down. Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer

Kansas City Chiefs